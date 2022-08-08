Heat Warnings Are In Place In Parts Of Alberta This Week & It's Going To Be Hotter Than LA
It's set to be another hot week in Alberta and rising temperatures have led to heat warnings being issued for parts of the province.
According to Environment Canada, areas around Brooks, Calgary, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Okotoks are expected to be scorching and daytime temperatures could reach up to 35 degrees in places.
While temperatures will "moderate slightly" on Monday, August 8, and Tuesday, August 9, "the heat is expected to return Wednesday and will likely persist through the end of this week," Environment Canada said.
Medicine Hat and Lethbridge are forecast to be some of the hottest areas, reaching 34 degrees on Thursday, according to The Weather Network.
This even beats Los Angeles where the temperature is expected to hit 30 degrees on the same day.
The city of Calgary is also forecast to reach a high of 30 degrees on Thursday.
Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when the weather poses an "elevated risk" of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Environment Canada urges residents and visitors to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day, taking breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water.
It has also called on people to make sure they are monitoring for any symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion such as a high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting or unconsciousness.
So wherever you are this week, don't forget your sunscreen and water because you're going to need them!