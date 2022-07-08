Here's The Weather Forecast For The Calgary Stampede & Some Days Will Be Sizzling
Don't forget your sunscreen! ☀️
The Calgary Stampede is back once again, and if you're looking to plan out your visit, listen up! The latest Calgary weather forecast is pointing to some sizzling temperatures and plenty of sunshine throughout the 10-day event.
The event – which runs from July 8 to 17 – is likely to be toasty with temperatures expected to reach as high as 29 degrees on some days, according to The Weather Network.
Luckily, opening day isn't looking like it will be a washout as the temperature for Friday is expected to hit the 26 degrees mark so if you're looking to enjoy some live music at Nashville North or the Coca-Cola Stage, you should be able to relax and enjoy.
Saturday, July 9 is set to bring more sunshine to Stampede Park and a summery 23 degrees so you can enjoy a snack at the midway without worrying about it getting rained on.
On Sunday there is a chance of showers, but it will still be nice and warm for the most part.
From Monday, July 11 until Saturday, July 16 temperatures are expected to remain high, so make sure you can your sunscreen and cowboy hat to protect you from those rays.
The final day on Sunday, July 17, is expected to bring rain so pack an umbrella if you're visiting and plan for some time in the undercover spots like The Big Four Roadhouse.
Safe to say, the weather is looking pretty good. If you're planning out your Stampede itinerary, these are the things you do not want to miss this year.