7 Festivals Taking Over The City During Calgary Stampede 2022 & Flo Rida Is Coming
There's more than country music going on! 🤠
Calgary Stampede is just two weeks away, and people are ready for the city to come alive for the 10-day event. While the Stampede grounds are hosting a bunch of different artists, there are also festivals and performances going on all over Calgary that will definitely be worth a drive.
From pop-punk and hip-hop to drag, there's more than just country music going on during Stampede. These are some of the festivals you should be checking out so make your Stampede plans accordingly!
Badlands Musical Festival
Price: Tickets from $29.54.
When: July 7 - 17, 2022
Address: 840 Ninth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: From The Chainsmokers to Don Toliver, Badlands will be hosting some of the world's biggest hip-hop and electronic artists.
The Roundup Music Festival
Price: Tickets from $150.25
When: July 13, 2022
Address: Shaw Millenium Park, 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can live your best teenage pop-punk life at The Roundup Festival. The Offspring will be headlining this legendary show.
National Saloon
Price: Tickets from $10
When: July 7 - 16, 2022
Address: 330 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: One of Calgary's biggest bars, National, is launching its own Stampede tent for the first time ever and they even have Ja Rule headlining one of their events. There's going to be live music, great drinks and delicious food so it's one to check out.
Wildhorse Saloon
Price: Tickets from $20
When: July 7 - 16, 2022
Address: 500 Sixth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Stampede staple Wildhorse Saloon will be back for another year. From performances by The Watchmen to an iconic drag brunch, there's something for everyone.
Cowboys Music Festival
Price: Tickets from $24.99
When: July 7 - 17, 2022
Address: 421 12 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get more Stampede than Cowboys Music Festival. Get ready to hear "Chicken Fried" by Zac Brown Band in the flesh, or check out shows by Nelly or Flo Rida.
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Price: Tickets from 17.16
When: July 1 - 17, 2022
Address: 1012 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Calgary's newest country bar Whiskey Rose is also launching a brand-new tent this year. The tent will be down on 17 Ave. and they're hosting a series of country concerts.
Oxford Stomp
Price: Tickets from $120
When: July 15, 2022
Address: Shaw Millenium Park, 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: The rock festival Oxford Stomp will also be back for another year. You can catch performances from Our Lady Peace, Serena Ryder and The Black Crowes.