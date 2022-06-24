NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

calgary stampede 2022

7 Festivals Taking Over The City During Calgary Stampede 2022 & Flo Rida Is Coming

There's more than country music going on! 🤠

Calgary Staff Writer
Flo Rida. Right: A concert.

Flo Rida. Right: A concert.

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, Davidsney | Dreamstime

Calgary Stampede is just two weeks away, and people are ready for the city to come alive for the 10-day event. While the Stampede grounds are hosting a bunch of different artists, there are also festivals and performances going on all over Calgary that will definitely be worth a drive.

From pop-punk and hip-hop to drag, there's more than just country music going on during Stampede. These are some of the festivals you should be checking out so make your Stampede plans accordingly!

Badlands Musical Festival

Price: Tickets from $29.54.

When: July 7 - 17, 2022

Address: 840 Ninth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: From The Chainsmokers to Don Toliver, Badlands will be hosting some of the world's biggest hip-hop and electronic artists.

Website

The Roundup Music Festival

Price: Tickets from $150.25

When: July 13, 2022

Address: Shaw Millenium Park, 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can live your best teenage pop-punk life at The Roundup Festival. The Offspring will be headlining this legendary show.

Website

National Saloon

Price: Tickets from $10

When: July 7 - 16, 2022

Address: 330 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: One of Calgary's biggest bars, National, is launching its own Stampede tent for the first time ever and they even have Ja Rule headlining one of their events. There's going to be live music, great drinks and delicious food so it's one to check out.

Website

Wildhorse Saloon

Price: Tickets from $20

When: July 7 - 16, 2022

Address: 500 Sixth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Stampede staple Wildhorse Saloon will be back for another year. From performances by The Watchmen to an iconic drag brunch, there's something for everyone.

Website

Cowboys Music Festival

Price: Tickets from $24.99

When: July 7 - 17, 2022

Address: 421 12 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get more Stampede than Cowboys Music Festival. Get ready to hear "Chicken Fried" by Zac Brown Band in the flesh, or check out shows by Nelly or Flo Rida.

Website

Whiskey Rose Saloon

Price: Tickets from 17.16

When: July 1 - 17, 2022

Address: 1012 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Calgary's newest country bar Whiskey Rose is also launching a brand-new tent this year. The tent will be down on 17 Ave. and they're hosting a series of country concerts.

Website

Oxford Stomp

Price: Tickets from $120

When: July 15, 2022

Address: Shaw Millenium Park, 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: The rock festival Oxford Stomp will also be back for another year. You can catch performances from Our Lady Peace, Serena Ryder and The Black Crowes.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...