Calgary Police Are Looking For Suspect In 'Possible Hate-Motivated Crime' Against Teenagers
Police believe the teens were "racially targeted."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Calgary Police are looking to speak to a woman who they believe could be a suspect in an "unprovoked" incident involving the harassment of two 13-year-olds on a Calgary Transit bus.
According to police, the two teenagers were travelling on a bus from Somerset-Bridlewood CTrain station to Silverado around 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 11 when the alleged "hate-motivated incident" took place.
While on the bus, the teenagers were approached by an unknown woman who then allegedly began "speaking aggressively and yelling racial slurs."
Constable Matt Messenger of the Calgary Police Service said the incident was "completely unprovoked" and had scared and upset the victims.
Messenger added that police believe the victims were "racially targeted."
Police have also released photos of the suspect and they are described as being around 30 years old, 5’4” tall, 140 pounds with a slim build and light-coloured hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light-brown sweater, dark-coloured pants and sunglasses. She was also travelling with a large blue suitcase and a black backpack.
According to Calgary Police, they consider hate-motivated crimes as those when the offender is motivated by bias, prejudice or hate based on characteristics such as "race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, language, mental or physical disability, sex or age" among others.
“Every Calgarian has the right to feel safe in our city while using public transit. We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about the suspect to come forward," Messenger added.
Anyone with any information on the incident has been urged to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.