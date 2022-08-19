A Truck Crashed Into A Grocery Store Wall In Calgary & 3 People Were Injured
Police are investigating.
Calgary Police has launched an investigation after a stolen truck crashed into the side of a downtown Calgary grocery store, injuring three employees in the process.
In a statement, Calgary Fire Department said emergency services had received reports at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, about a truck that "struck and broke through the west wall" of the Midtown Coop store at 1100, 11 Avenue Southwest.
Police have confirmed that the truck was stolen and said the driver "fled the scene" after the crash. A spokesperson for Calgary Coop said three staff members had been injured in the incident.
"Our team members at that location are receiving support and the three injured team members are recovering well at home," they added.
Shoppers and staff members were evacuated by fire crews and power was shut off in the area of the store which was most damaged by the collision, the fire department said.
Power was maintained in other parts of the store so temperature-sensitive foods wouldn't be affected.
\u201cPlease be advised that roads in the area around Midtown Coop, 11 Avenue S.W., are closed. First responders are on scene of a vehicle that collided with the building. \n\nPlease find an alternate route.\u201d— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1660856696
A technical rescue team was called in to help remove the vehicle from the scene because of the "intrusion into the building by the vehicle" and "subsequent structural damage."
"EMS paramedics cared for and transported three patients to the hospital with minor injuries," Calgary Fire Department added.
A spokesperson for Calgary Co-op said the store would remain closed on Friday, August 19 while clean-ups continue and damage to the building is assessed.
Based on reports made to Calgary Police, the suspect is believed to be a man in his thirties with black, medium-length hair and a medium build. He was last seen at the time of the incident wearing black jeans, running shoes, no shirt and carrying a red backpack.
Anyone with early photos or videos of the incident has been urged to contact the Calgary fire department.