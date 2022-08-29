NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

'Road Rage' Incident Sends Alberta Family To Hospital & 1 Child Was 'Ejected' From A Car

The child was airlifted to the hospital in a "life-threatening condition."

Calgary Staff Writer
An RCMP vehicle.

An RCMP vehicle.

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

Alberta RCMP is investigating after a reported "road rage" incident over the weekend left a family of five in the hospital and one of the children is in "life-threatening" condition.

Didsbury RCMP, in a statement, said that at around 4:10 pm on August 27, 2022, it had responded to a serious collision, after reports of "road rage by a white truck."

The suspect truck had overtaken a family SUV on Hwy 2 southbound, around two kilometres south of the Hwy 581 overpass near Carstairs, police said.

The truck then allegedly hit its brakes "aggressively" in front of the SUV, leading to the vehicle losing contact with the road surface as it tried to avoid a rear-end collision.

The SUV – carrying two adults and three children – rolled through the median ditch before landing along the fence.

Emergency medical services and an RCMP collision analyst were also called to the scene.

Police said a child under five years old, who was "ejected from the vehicle" as it rolled and, was flown to the hospital by a STARS air ambulance and is in "life-threatening condition."

The two adults and two other children are also in serious condition following the incident and were taken to a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle did not remain on the scene, police added.

Anyone with any information or footage of the incident has been asked to contact Didsbury RCMP or their local police. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...