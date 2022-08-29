'Road Rage' Incident Sends Alberta Family To Hospital & 1 Child Was 'Ejected' From A Car
The child was airlifted to the hospital in a "life-threatening condition."
Alberta RCMP is investigating after a reported "road rage" incident over the weekend left a family of five in the hospital and one of the children is in "life-threatening" condition.
Didsbury RCMP, in a statement, said that at around 4:10 pm on August 27, 2022, it had responded to a serious collision, after reports of "road rage by a white truck."
The suspect truck had overtaken a family SUV on Hwy 2 southbound, around two kilometres south of the Hwy 581 overpass near Carstairs, police said.
The truck then allegedly hit its brakes "aggressively" in front of the SUV, leading to the vehicle losing contact with the road surface as it tried to avoid a rear-end collision.
The SUV – carrying two adults and three children – rolled through the median ditch before landing along the fence.
Emergency medical services and an RCMP collision analyst were also called to the scene.
Police said a child under five years old, who was "ejected from the vehicle" as it rolled and, was flown to the hospital by a STARS air ambulance and is in "life-threatening condition."
\u201cSTAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Carstairs, AB area.\u201d— STARS air ambulance (@STARS air ambulance) 1661640514
The two adults and two other children are also in serious condition following the incident and were taken to a local hospital.
The suspect vehicle did not remain on the scene, police added.
Anyone with any information or footage of the incident has been asked to contact Didsbury RCMP or their local police. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.