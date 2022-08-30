3 People Have Died In BC After 2 Semi-Trucks Were Involved In A 'Head-On Collision'
A man from Calgary and two men from B.C. were the casualties.
Three people have died in B.C. after two semi-trucks were involved in a "head-on collision" at the west gate of Yoho National Park early Sunday morning.
In a statement, Golden-Field RCMP said that one of the trucks "drove into oncoming traffic" on the TransCanada Highway – around 35 kilometres east of the town of Golden – causing the collision at around 6:50 a.m. on August 28.
Investigators believe a westbound semi-truck, which was hauling cattle, "crossed over the centre line and hit an eastbound semi-truck" that was moving lumber.
All three of Golden-Field RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services attended the scene, but it was determined that the occupants of both semi-trucks had died in the crash.
Police later confirmed that there were three casualties in the collision. One bovine survived the incident and is being treated for its injuries.
According to the police, the BC Coroner Service is investigating the incident alongside Golden-Field RCMP and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.
\u201cUPDATE - #BCHwy1 remains closed both directions #GoldenBC - #FieldBC due to a vehicle incident.\n\nEstimated opening: MON AUG 29 3PM\n\nAlternate route #BCHwy95 / #BCHwy93 has 1 hour traffic delays #GoldenBC - #RadiumBC.\n\nWatch for wildlife on these routes.\n\n\u2139\ufe0fhttps://t.co/4fQto39dEr\u201d— DriveBC (@DriveBC) 1661739969
The highway was closed for 37 hours while investigations were ongoing, but it reopened around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.
Three men have been identified by friends and family as being involved in the collision, including 34-year-old Jagsir Singh Gill of Calgary, according to CTV News.
Tanner Lieftin (25) and Brandon Richard Johnson (30) from Chilliwack, B.C., were also named.
Constable Kat Robinson, media relations officer for the Golden-Field RCMP, said the police extended their condolences to the families of the suspected victims, "who found out about the collision through social media before first responders made it to the scene."
Anyone with information on the collision or dashboard camera footage of the incident has been asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.