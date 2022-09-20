A Huge Sinkhole In Edmonton Swallowed 4 Cars At A Dealership & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
The sinkhole appeared on Tuesday morning.
Four vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole that appeared at a car dealership in Edmonton on Tuesday.
The sinkhole happened at the Infiniti South Edmonton Dealership at 2110 103A St. S.W., and photos and videos on social media show how massive it is.
Dale Jackson with Cliffs Towing told CTV News Edmonton that incidents like this are "very rare."
"It's a big one and luckily there's only four in there and not a whole parking lot," he said.
According to Jackson, two of the vehicles in the sinkhole are new, one is used, and one belongs to a dealership customer, but none of the vehicles sustained significant damage.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Power Corporation (EPCOR) told Narcity that they had reached out to the dealership, but the initial assessment is that the hole is on private property, and there is no EPCOR infrastructure under the area.
"We are dispatching a crew to see if we can assist the business with their next steps," they added.
Narcity reached out to the dealership, who declined to comment.
Edmonton locals were quick to share images of the incident on social media with cars inside the sinkhole and crews trying to retrieve them.
