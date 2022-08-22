Calgary Police Are Investigating 2 Shootings & There's Been 3 In One Week
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.
Calgary Police are investigating two shootings that took place on Sunday in the communities of Radisson Heights and Penbrooke Meadows. The incidents mean there have been three shootings in the city in one week, with two people dead and at least two more injured.
According to Calgary Police, the first incident occurred at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 2021, at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar. Officers were responding to reports of gunshots and found a man with "what appeared to be a gunshot wound."
While life-saving measures were carried out, the man died at the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene, and the suspect is described as being approximately 30 years old, 6’ 2” tall, with a medium build and short black hair.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Penbrooke Meadows later that day, Calgary Police said they had received reports of two vehicles exchanging gunfire in the 5500 block of Eighth Avenue S.E. at 7 p.m.
Police found one vehicle that they believe to be involved in the incident with a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The second vehicle involved fled the scene before police arrived.
Calgary Police added that while the investigation is in its early stages, "it is not believed to be a random incident."
The two incidents come after a fatal shooting on Everwoods Court S.W. on Thursday, August 18. A woman was found dead at the scene, and a man was taken to hospital in a "life-threatening condition."
Police have since posted photos of a possible suspect, and he has been described as being around 25 to 35 years old, 5’8’ to 6’ tall, 180 pounds with a medium build.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue hard hat with a black hood, a bright orange T-shirt with a yellow reflective vest and dark-coloured pants.
\u201cWe are seeking assistance to identify a suspect in the Evergreen shooting that occurred this morning. We recently obtained photos from CCTV footage near where the incident occurred. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. https://t.co/rnestIa0EV\u201d— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1660868036
Police are asking for anyone with information on any of the shootings to get in touch, or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
