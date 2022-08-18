1 Person Died In A Calgary Shooting & Police Are Warning Locals To Avoid This Area
Another is in a "life-threatening condition."
Calgarians are being asked to avoid part of the Evergreen community this morning after a shooting incident left one person dead and another in a "life-threatening condition."
In a series of tweets, Calgary Police said they were called to the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. at around 8:20 a.m. after receiving reports of two people in medical distress.
\u201cUPDATE: At approx. 8:20 a.m., today, we were called to the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W., for reports of two people in medical distress. Upon arrival, police found a man and a woman in a parked vehicle, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.\u201d— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1660838358
Once on the scene, police found a man and woman in a parked vehicle and both were suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Police say that the woman was declared dead at the scene, and the man was transported to hospital in "life-threatening condition."
\u201cWe are responding to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. Please avoid the area. We are not asking people to shelter in place.\n\nAdditional details will be released as they become available.\u201d— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1660834541
While people are not currently being asked to shelter in place, Calgary Police has asked everyone to avoid the area while investigators are on the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Calgary Police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.