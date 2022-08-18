NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

calgary police

1 Person Died In A Calgary Shooting & Police Are Warning Locals To Avoid This Area

Another is in a "life-threatening condition."

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgarians are being asked to avoid part of the Evergreen community this morning after a shooting incident left one person dead and another in a "life-threatening condition."

In a series of tweets, Calgary Police said they were called to the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. at around 8:20 a.m. after receiving reports of two people in medical distress.

Once on the scene, police found a man and woman in a parked vehicle and both were suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police say that the woman was declared dead at the scene, and the man was transported to hospital in "life-threatening condition."

While people are not currently being asked to shelter in place, Calgary Police has asked everyone to avoid the area while investigators are on the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Calgary Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

