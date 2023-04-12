There Was A Shooting On A Calgary Transit Bus & A Man Is In 'Life-Threatening Condition'
Two people are in custody.
Police in Calgary are investigating after a shooting reportedly took place on a Calgary bus, resulting in one man being taken to hospital injured.
In a statement, Calgary Police said they were called to an incident on a city bus parked outside of the Calgary Central Library on Third Street Southeast at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
An altercation was taking place on the bus and it involved a number of people with weapons and resulted in a shooting, police added.
A man was taken to the hospital in a "life-threatening condition."
Police are still in the area where the incident took place, searching for anyone connected to the shooting. Two people are already in custody.
Police added that more information on the incident would be released as it becomes available.
Earlier this month, Calgary Transit announced it would be introducing a new plan to help "address safety concerns" the public has faced on transit systems in the city.
Measures announced in the plan included doubling the number of security guards at stations, increasing overnight patrols with police officers and community peace officers to seven nights a week and proactively sending peace officers when suspicious behaviour or gatherings are noticed, as a deterrent for escalation into violence.
Increased CCTV surveillance and upgraded lighting on CTrain platforms has also been introduced at downtown stations to help capture clearer footage of platform activity.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
