Calgary Man Who Ran Down Wife With U-Haul Truck To Serve 16 Years In Prison Without Parole
The judge called it a "heinous offence."
A Calgary man who drove over his wife with a U-Haul truck, before leaving her by the side of the road, has been sentenced to serve 16 years in prison before being considered for parole.
Last year, Ronald Candaele was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Melissa Blommaert in February 2020.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to court documents, Candaele and Blommaert were both in the U-Haul and witnesses had heard arguing.
CCTV footage shows Blommaert got out of the truck at 34 Ave. N.W. in Bowness at around 4:10 a.m. when she was struck by Candaele in the truck, who then drove away from the scene.
The couple had "recently been evicted from their apartment" so their possessions were in the truck, court documents added.
After the incident, Candaele tried hiding his role in the killing. He told officers Blommaert had gone missing and that she might have killed herself or been kidnapped.
In the sentencing, Justice Blair Nixon said Candaele had left Blommaert on the street "when her time of need was greatest," according to CBC News.
"Tragically, I find Mr. Candaele left Ms. Blommaert dying in the middle of the street, in the middle of the night, in the dead of winter, like a bag of garbage," he added.
Nixon added the "heinous offence" came after a "long, tragic cycle of domestic violence" against Blommaert.
According to the news outlet, the judge added Candaele poses a risk to the public and any future partner as he was "violent" and "unpredictable."
"Wife homicide is an extreme form of domestic violence and a reprehensible abuse of power and control by a man. Mr. Candaele has a history of terrorizing Ms. Blommaert," Nixon added.
