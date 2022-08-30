Man Assaulted At A Calgary Condo Building Dies & Police Say It Was A 'Random' Knife Attack
The victim and suspect aren't believed to have met before.
Calgary Police have identified a man who was killed in a 'random' knife attack in an Inglewood condo building on Saturday afternoon.
In a statement, police said an autopsy found that Edward Brett Davidson, a 39-year-old from Vancouver Island, succumbed to stab wounds sustained during an assault. The attack took place in the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at 1:35 p.m. on August 27.
Police believe Davidson – who lived in the building – was confronted in a hallway and was "randomly, without prior provocation, attacked by the suspect with a knife."
Investigators understood that Davidson and the suspect, who had family in the building, had not met before. But they confirmed that the suspect was "known to police."
The suspect allegedly fled the scene while Davidson managed to make his way onto the street, where he collapsed.
\u201cWe are currently investigating a fatal altercation that occurred in the southeast community of Inglewood this afternoon. We're asking people to please avoid the area while investigators remain on scene. https://t.co/tZ2AfUIYAP\u201d— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1661644430
Witnesses, including staff from a local F45 Training studio, attempted to help Davidson following the attack, but he died in the hospital from his wounds.
Cory Carl Miklic (who also goes by the name Cory Szabo) has been charged with manslaughter, but police have said the charged "may be elevated," pending further investigation.
Miklic is still in custody pending his next court appearance on Wednesday, August 31.
Davidson's family said he had recently relocated to Calgary "in search of a new adventure," adding they were in "complete shock and despair" over the incident.
"Words cannot explain the pain, hurt, heartache, and impact this loss will forever have on our family and friends," they continued.
"His infectious smile and big heart will be eternally missed," they said.
The family also thanked F45 staff, first responders, medical staff and the police for their efforts in a statement.