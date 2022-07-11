A Calgary Man Has Been Charged In Relation To The Murder Of A Teenager 8 Years Ago
The case went unsolved since 2014, until recently.
A Calgary man has been taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Calgary Police said the charge is in relation to the murder of an 18-year-old teen, Colton Crowshoe, who went missing eight years ago and was found dead shortly after.
The charge against the 27-year-old man, Wiley Provost, comes less than a month after police urged the public to share any information they might have on the Crowshoe case.
Police said that "new evidence" provided by the public led to the arrest of Provost on July 7. Police added that it's believed Crowshoe and the accused "were known to each other."
Crowshoe went missing on Friday, July 4, 2014, when he left a house party in the Abbeydale area. His body was discovered 10 days later when emergency services received a report of a possible body in a water retention pond near Stoney Trail and 16 Avenue N.E.
The autopsy determined Crowshoe had been murdered, and despite receiving tips and interviewing witnesses, investigators had not been able to solve the case since 2014. Last month, police turned to the public for help, seeking any details related to Crowshoe's disappearance.
"Recently, members of the public came forward with new evidence that enabled us to progress the investigation," police said.
Police believe the suspect and Crowshoe left the party together, but they're still working to find out the motive for the killing, and they aren't looking for any additional suspects.
They also thanked the public for the new evidence that "directly resulted" in their ability to make an arrest.
Provost is due to appear in court on Wednesday, July 13.
