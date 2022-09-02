2 Men Tracked Down By Helicopter & Arrested Over Stolen ATM From Alberta Bank
The suspects used stolen machinery during the heist.
Two Alberta men are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a bank and stole an ATM.
In a statement, Central Alberta District RMCP said it received reports of a break and enter at the Daysland Alberta Treasury Branch Bank in the early hours of the morning on August 31.
When police arrived, the suspects had already left.
An investigation at the scene found the suspects used a "recently stolen Zoom Boom piece of machinery" to get into the bank where they stole an ATM and caused a lot of damage, police added.
Two suspects were identified by the police and arrested following an investigation and the use of an RCMP helicopter.
"Significant amounts" of money, parts of the ATM, and other stolen items were recovered.
Nicholas Avin Klink, a 29-year-old from Lacombe County has been charged with break and enter to commit, four counts of mischief over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was also charged with fraudulent concealment, possessing break and enter tools, three counts of failing to comply with release conditions, obstruction, careless use of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and dangerous driving
The second suspect, Tyler Jackson Patten, a 32-year-old also from Lacombe County was charged with break and enter to commit, two counts of mischief over $5,000, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fraudulent concealment and possessing break and enter tools.
Both suspects have been remanded in custody. Klink is set to appear in court in Red Deer on September 2. Patten will be in court on September 6, 2022 at Killam Provincial court.
