Police Are Looking For A Missing Mother & Child Who Arrived In Calgary A Week Ago
They may have been in Kensington over the weekend.
A 20-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter are missing after travelling to Calgary from Edmonton a week ago, and police are calling for help from the public to find them.
In a release, Calgary Police said Betty Bruno and her daughter Abyanna had travelled from Edmonton about a week ago as Bruno was due to start post-secondary classes in Calgary.
However, Bruno's family hasn't heard from her since about one week ago. Police and her family are concerned for the pair's well-being.
Bruno and her daughter are believed to have been seen in the Kensington area of Calgary on Saturday, September 10, police added.
Bruno is described as being 5'6" tall, approximately 103 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Abyanna is described as 3' tall, 28 pounds, with a slim build, light brown hair and brown eyes.
Police have also shared a photo of the pair with the hopes that someone will recognize them.
Betty Bruno and her daughter Abyanna.Calgary Police
They added while the case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, Calgary Police is working with partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to locate Abyanna as soon as possible.
MissingKids states that alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under 18 has been abducted or is in immediate danger.
Anyone with any information on either Betty or Abyanna's whereabouts has been asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips on the pair's location can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.