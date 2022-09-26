Police Officer Injured At Edmonton Airport After Man 'Armed Himself With A Piece Of Cutlery'
"The suspect ran through security unarmed and went to a nearby restaurant."
A man is in custody after allegedly running through Edmonton International Airport security, arming himself with "a piece of cutlery" and assaulting a police officer. An officer was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
In a statement on Saturday, police in Alberta said at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24 they had responded to a complaint of a man "brandishing a knife" at airport security.
However, a subsequent statement issued by police on Monday morning said the suspect had actually run through security unarmed and then "armed himself with a piece of cutlery" from a nearby restaurant.
During the incident, an RCMP officer was able to locate the man and the "altercation ensued," police said.
During the altercation, a police officer was injured and taken to hospital in stable condition, and was later released. Meanwhile, a male suspect was taken into custody.
Edmonton International Airport said police and security personnel responded "very quickly" to secure the area and safely detain the suspect.
"Due to the quick thinking of YEG security and RCMP, no one else was injured and operations at the airport were not affected," police added.
Dwight Anthony Bennett, a 37-year-old from Fort McMurray, has since been charged with aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer, assault, resisting arrest, two counts of mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Bennet has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leduc Provincial Court on September 28, 2022.
