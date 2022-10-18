A 7-Month-Old Baby Was Killed In Alberta & A Day Home Owner Has Been Charged With Murder
Police are looking to speak with any families who sent their kids to the day home.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Police in Alberta have laid charges after a 7-month-old baby was killed earlier this month.
In a statement, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said 29-year-old Kyra Renee Backs had been arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Oaklan Cunningham.
The incident occurred on October 6 and at the time, Backs ran a day home in High Prairie.
"High Prairie RCMP are looking to speak to any families with concerns, who sent their kids to this day home, currently or in the past," the statement added.
Backs was taken into custody and is set to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 24.
In an interview with CTV News Edmonton, Shonda Desjarlais, Cunningham's mother said that her son had started going to the day home about a month before his death and that her nephew was also going there.
Prior to Cunningham attending, Desjarlais said she went for an in-home visit where she was left with a good impression of the day home, as well as of Backs, who went to school with her older brother.
She said while she's still in shock, there is some relief that questions surrounding his death are starting to be answered,
"It's really hitting hard for our family. It's nothing we'd ever thought we'd have to go through," Desjarlais told the news outlet.
Anyone who may have used the daycare, or has any information about the incident has been urged to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378 or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.