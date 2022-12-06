Police Are 'Concerned' After An Alberta Mother & Her 4 Children Went Missing
Someone from their school was concerned.
Police in Red Deer are asking for the public's help to find a mother and her four children who were reported missing on December 5, 2022.
According to a statement, a school representative contacted the police after a number of students from a Red Deer family were seen in school earlier that day, but their whereabouts had become unknown "under concerning circumstances."
Red Deer RCMP have not been able to locate 38-year-old Susan French or her four children. The oldest child is 12-year-old Charlee French-Frank, followed by 9-year-old Emma French, 3-year-old Ryker French and 11-month-old Deckard French.
Police said they are concerned for the family's well-being.
Susan French is described as being around 5’8” tall, 240 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.
Charlee French-Frank and Emma French are described as having long brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.
Ryker French has short light brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion, and Deckard has longer dark brown hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion.
Police added that Susan French is believed to have been driving a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with an Alberta license plate CJS 5362.
Anyone with information on the family's whereabouts has been urged to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403 406 2200. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477
At 9:30 a.m. on December 6, Red Deer RCMP said Susan French and all four children have been located safely.
This article has been updated.