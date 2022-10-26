The University Of Calgary Campus Was In A Lockdown Last Night & Here's What Happened
Calgary Police received reports of a man with a knife.
The University of Calgary campus was on lockdown last night after police received reports of a man that was possibly armed with a knife on site. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, the University of Calgary tweeted that Calgary Police and campus security were "searching for a male suspect possibly armed with a knife."
\u201cCalgary Police Service and Campus Security are on campus searching for a male suspect possibly armed with a knife. Do not approach. Call 911.\u201d— U Calgary (@U Calgary) 1666753620
Calgary Police said while no injuries were reported, the public should avoid the area while they investigate.
\u201cWe are currently on scene at the University of Calgary campus investigating reports of a male with a knife. No injuries have been reported. We ask the public to avoid the area while we continue to investigate.\u201d— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1666754840
Why did the University of Calgary get locked down?
\u201c#CTRiders Due to a CPS incident #RedLine trains will be unable to service University Station until further notice. We are working to resume our regular service and appreciate your patience at this time.\u201d— Calgary Transit (@Calgary Transit) 1666751794
Calgary Police told Global News on Tuesday evening that the campus had been put into lockdown at 8:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a man with a knife.
Calgary Transit also halted train service through the University station at this time while police and campus security were on campus searching for the suspect.
Is the University of Calgary lockdown lifted?
\u201cWhile the suspect has not been apprehended, Calgary Police report that the individual has left campus. The security situation on campus has been cleared by the Calgary Police Service. Officers continue to investigate.\u201d— U Calgary (@U Calgary) 1666755130
Just after 9:30 p.m., the University of Calgary followed up on their initial tweet and said police said the individual had "left campus" and cleared the security situation on the site.
The lockdown was lifted about an hour following its announcement.
No suspects were apprehended but officers would continue to investigate, the university added.
Was there a man with a knife of the University of Calgary campus?
According to Global News, police have said the incident may have been a "misunderstanding" as no victims were found and no witnesses said they saw a man with a knife.
Campus security camera footage also didn't show any suspect and the news outlet said that the investigation was closed.
