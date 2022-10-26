Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
university of calgary

The University Of Calgary Campus Was In A Lockdown Last Night & Here's What Happened

Calgary Police received reports of a man with a knife.

Calgary Staff Writer
The University of Calgary.

The University of Calgary.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

The University of Calgary campus was on lockdown last night after police received reports of a man that was possibly armed with a knife on site. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, the University of Calgary tweeted that Calgary Police and campus security were "searching for a male suspect possibly armed with a knife."

Calgary Police said while no injuries were reported, the public should avoid the area while they investigate.

Why did the University of Calgary get locked down?

Calgary Police told Global News on Tuesday evening that the campus had been put into lockdown at 8:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a man with a knife.

Calgary Transit also halted train service through the University station at this time while police and campus security were on campus searching for the suspect.

Is the University of Calgary lockdown lifted?

Just after 9:30 p.m., the University of Calgary followed up on their initial tweet and said police said the individual had "left campus" and cleared the security situation on the site.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour following its announcement.

No suspects were apprehended but officers would continue to investigate, the university added.

Was there a man with a knife of the University of Calgary campus?

According to Global News, police have said the incident may have been a "misunderstanding" as no victims were found and no witnesses said they saw a man with a knife.

Campus security camera footage also didn't show any suspect and the news outlet said that the investigation was closed.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...