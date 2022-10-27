Remains Of Alberta Woman Have Been Found After She Went Missing Earlier This Month
Her family is "devastated" by the news.
Remains of a Lethbridge woman have been found days after she went missing, and the news has "devastated" her family.
In a statement, Coaldale RCMP said human remains were found on October 24 on Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 in Lethbridge County.
After an autopsy, the remains were identified as 34-year-old Tia Blood, a Lethbridge resident who was reported missing on October 19.
Police said the cause of her death was "inconclusive and remains under investigation," but they believe Blood died on the night of October 19 or during the day of October 20.
They're looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a teal-green tarp along a fence on the west side of Range Road 225 from October 19 onwards.
A man – 20-year-old Hunter Alexander Frank – has been arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with "offering an indignity to human remains" and two counts of theft under $5,000.
In a statement, Blood's family said she was a "shining light" and "a loving wife, a mother of two wonderful boys, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many."
"Tia was silly, non-judgmental, genuine, generous, loyal, dedicated and protective. She lived for her boys. She loved all children and was great with all of her relatives’ children. She was a good student, and she put people before herself," the statement read.
"We will hold memories of Tia close to us and continue to remember her through the stories and experiences she gifted to us when she was here," the family added.
They also thanked family, friends, volunteers and members of the Kainai community for their support through the search for Blood.
Police have urged anyone who may have information on Blood's disappearance or death to contact them at 403-345-5552 or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.