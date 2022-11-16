A 13-Year-Old Was Arrested After A Stabbing Took Place At A Calgary High School
The school was locked down in response to the incident.
A 13-year-old boy in Calgary has been arrested and charges are pending after a student was stabbed at a Calgary high school.
In a statement, Calgary Police said Jack James High School on the 5100 block of Eighth Ave. S.E. was put into lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, after reports of a stabbing.
A student at the school was found at the school with "minor injuries and was treated by EMS on scene."
CCTV from the school was used to identify the suspect and their last known location, and police confirmed that they had fled the scene immediately following the incident.
A 13-year-old male suspect was found and they were taken into custody.
Calgary Police added while the investigation is ongoing, there is "no further risk to students of Jack James High School."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
In a letter to parents and guardians seen by CTV, principal Jen Gorkoff said the student had been "stabbed in the neck" and the suspect was "not associated" with Jack James High School.
Gorkoff added the incident took place just outside of the school and said the lockdown following the incident had lasted for around 30 minutes.
All other students were safe and classes were able to go ahead as planned for the rest of the afternoon, the letter said.
"Our priority at Jack James High School is to maintain a safe and caring school environment for all students and staff," Gorkoff said.
Calgary Board Of Education was contacted by Narcity but had not responded at the time of publication.
