A Calgary Daycare Centre Had Its Licence Cancelled After Allegations Of 'Physical Punishment'
Police are also investigating.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A daycare centre in Northeast Calgary has had its licence cancelled after inspectors found evidence of physical punishment being used on children.
Kidzee Early Learning & Childcare on 11 St. N.E. in Calgary was being investigated by Child Services, and according to the Alberta Government's Child Care lookup, Kidzee's licence was cancelled after 12 non-compliances were found on January 6, 2023.
Among the non-compliances listed was evidence of "physical punishment, verbal or physical degradation or emotional deprivation" being inflicted on children, as well as the "use of physical restraint, confinement or isolation."
Government documents, seen by Global News, said an investigation had started on December 12, 2022, following a complaint that alleged that a 12-month-old child was physically harmed on December 9.
The report said there was evidence of the physical punishment of a 12-month-old and that staff had shaken and slapped the child and slammed them onto the floor.
It also said on December 9, a 12-month-old infant fell out of a high chair onto the floor and the staff didn't tell the parents.
The staff-to-child ratio was also apparently not met for many periods over several days.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Kidzee Early Learning & Childcare said it stands for "every child’s safety, health and well-being."
"We are facing the consequences of a few irresponsible staff members that were all certified by Alberta licensing to work in childcare," it added.
The company said all staff members were not only fully certified but also had detailed background checks completed before being hired.
"We have been cooperating and investigating along with Alberta licensing and all the responsible staff members were discharged immediately upon the infractions coming to light," they said.
Calgary Police told Narcity that they are investigating "allegations of physical abuse" atKidzee Early Learning and Childcare but added that no further details can be released at this time while the investigation continues.