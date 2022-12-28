One Person Is Dead & 9 Are Injured After A 14-Vehicle Crash On An Alberta Highway
Police are warning people about poor road conditions.
Police are warning Albertans about "poor road conditions" on one of the province's highways after a huge multi-vehicle collision left one person dead and nine others injured.
In a statement, Airdrie RCMP said they were called to the scene at around 10:10 p.m. on December 27, after receiving reports of around 15-20 vehicles involved in a collision on Highway 2, just north of Veterans Boulevard at Highway 72 in Rocky View County.
As well as the police, fire departments in the area, EMS and the RCMP Collision reconstructionist remain on the scene and are expected to remain there for several hours.
Information gathered since the incident took place found there was a commercial vehicle with a trailer, five sedan cars, four pickup trucks, three SUV’s and a passenger van involved.
Nine passengers from various vehicles have been transported to area hospitals in "various non-life threatening conditions" but one fatality was reported at the scene.
Police added that while the cause of the collision is still being investigated, primary factors seem to be a combination of weather and road conditions.
Any motorists in the area should expect delays as traffic is being diverted.
Police said road conditions along Highway 2, south of Red Deer and north of Airdrie are still poor and urged drivers to avoid travel if possible.
"Roads are snow-covered and icy, and visibility is poor due to blowing snow and fog," they said.
"If travel is necessary motorists are being asked to slow down and adjust their driving to road conditions," they added.
