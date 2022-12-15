Police Are Asking For Help To Find A 13-Year-Old That Went Missing In Calgary Last Month
Police have exhausted all investigative leads.
Calgary Police are asking the public for help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from the northeast community of Marlborough last month.
In a statement, Calgary Police said the teenager, Jennifer Soriano, was last seen leaving her home on the evening of Sunday, November 27.
Soriano left the house in the 5700 block of Madigan Drive Northeast in Calgary at around 5:20 p.m. and when she didn't return home, her family reported her missing to the police, who started an investigation into her disappearance.
Police added that they have now exhausted all investigative leads so they are now asking for the public's help to find Soriano.
The missing teenager has been described as being around 4'10” tall and 80 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair with blonde in the front.
She was last seen wearing a white winter jacket and blue jeans. She also has a nose piercing.
Calgary Police shared a photo of the teen in the hopes that someone may recognize her.
Police believe that there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved in Soriano's disappearance.
The case doesn't meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, but police are working with the Missing Children's Society of Canada to issue an alert to help find the missing teen.
Anyone with any information on Soriano's disappearance and whereabouts now had been asked to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.