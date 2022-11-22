Alberta Paramedic Treated Her Own Daughter In Fatal Car Crash & It Was Her 'Worst Nightmare'
Her daughter's injuries were "so horrific" that she didn't recognize her.
An Alberta paramedic took to Facebook to share her experience of unknowingly treating her teenage daughter in a fatal car crash.
In a Facebook post, the paramedic and mother, Jayme Erickson, said her "worst nightmare" had come true after she and her partner were dispatched to a collision just west of Airdrie on November 15.
When they arrived, they found two patients with injuries, including a "critically injured" passenger who was trapped and tended to by Erickson while fire crews worked to free her from the vehicle.
The patient was taken to the hospital by air ambulance, and Erickson ended her shift.
However, after arriving home, she said that she was visited by RCMP officers who told her that her 17-year-old daughter, Montana, had been in an accident.
"The critically injured patient I had just attended to was my own flesh and blood. My only child. My mini-me. My daughter, Montana," Erickson said.
Montana's injuries were "so horrific" that Erickson said she didn't even recognize her daughter while she was treating her at the scene.
After visiting Montana in the hospital, Erickson was told that her injuries "were not compatible with life."
On Friday, November 18, Erickson said she had officially said goodbye to her daughter.
"We are overwhelmed with grief and absolutely gutted. The pain I am feeling is like no pain I have ever felt, it is indescribable," Erickson said.
On November 15, Airdrie Rural RCMP reported there had been a two-vehicle head-on collision at Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 24 and fire and EMS crews were on the scene.
According to the RCMP statement, one vehicle had been occupied by two female youths, and the driver had been taken to a Calgary hospital in stable condition.
"The passenger was transported to a Calgary hospital via STARS and is in life-threatening condition," police said.
The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Erickson family, and over $43,000 has been donated so far.