A 30-Year-Old Mother Was Charged With Second-Degree Murder Of Her Baby Daughter In Canada
She was just five months old.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
An Edmonton mother was just charged with second-degree murder in the death of her five-month-old baby girl.
The baby died last month from blunt force trauma after being admitted to Stollery Children's Hospital, and her 30-year-old mother was arrested and charged by police on April 13.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section laid charges and confirmed on April 14 in a news release that the woman charged was the infant's mother.
The baby was admitted to Stollery Children's Hospital on March 7 with life-threatening injuries, and on March 8 the EPS Child Protection Section started an investigation into her injuries. The infant died on March 11, and the cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma.
The baby's death was ruled as a homicide after the Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy.
Police said that the names of the mother and the child have not been released, in order to protect the privacy of another child in the family.