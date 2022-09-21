Former 'Riverdale' Actor Who Admitted He Murdered His Mother In BC Just Got A Life Sentence
He was sentenced to no parole eligibility for 14 years.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Ryan Grantham, a Canadian actor who appeared in Riverdale, pleaded guilty to murdering his mother in her home in B.C., and also admitted that he plotted to kill Prime Minter Justin Trudeau. Grantham was just sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, with no eligibility for parole for 14 years.
Earlier this year, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting to shooting his 64-year-old mother in the back of the head while she played piano.
During his sentencing hearing in the B.C. Supreme Court, he apologized for the murder that happened on March 31, 2020.
According to the Government of Canada's Justice Laws website, second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, but there was a question of how long Grantham's ineligibility for parole would be.
CBC reported that Justice Kathleen Ker delivered the sentence in Vancouver at the B.C. Supreme Court, ordering Grantham serve 14 years before he could be considered for conditional release.
The news outlet also reported that Grantham rehearsed the murder in the days prior and videos shown in court revealed him confessing to the crime. During the sentencing hearing, it came out that the day after he committed the murder, he started driving toward Rideau Cottage in Ottawa with guns in his car. He also had plans to commit multiple murders at the Lions Gate Bridge and Simon Fraser University.
Grantham turned the car around, though, and turned himself into the Vancouver police.
Grantham also acted in other productions, like iZombie, Becoming Redwood, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Supernatural, according to IMDb.