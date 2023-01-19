A Nepal Crash Flight Attendant Was Also A TikToker & People Are Paying Tribute On Her Videos
She even posted a "get ready with me for work" video before a flight.
TikTok videos posted by a cabin crew member onboard the ill-fated Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal are now going viral, and people are paying tribute to the young woman.
Flight attendant Oshin Magar was among the 71 victims in Sunday's plane crash near the new Pokhara airport, reported Hindustan Times.
Magar was also an avid TikToker and regularly posted videos on her account, including some in which she wore her Yeti Airlines uniform and walked inside a plane.
Since her death, some of Magar's videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
One of the most popular videos with 1.6 million views, shows her lip-syncing to a viral TikTok audio.
“She was really beautiful,” one person commented on the video.
In another video Magar showed her viewers her skincare and makeup routine while she got ready for a flight.
@oshinalemagar66
#makeup #work #cabincrew #yetiairlines✈️ #viraltiktokr #viraltiktokr #uniform my first makeup video I hope you guys like it♥️
People in the comment section are paying their condolences, with many commenting, “rest in peace.”
In another video, Magar filmed herself walking up and down the aisles of a Yeti Airlines plane wearing her uniform.
Magar was one of the four cabin crew members that died in the plane crash, reported Insider.
According to India Today, Magar’s father, Mohan Ale Magar, asked his daughter “not to go to work on a special day,” so they could celebrate the Nepalese festival Maghe Sankranti together.
Magar insisted on going to work but promised her family she would return from Pokhara to celebrate the festival with her family.
Since the crash occurred, many videos have been circulating the internet showing the plane moments before it crashed.
\u201cVideo of what seems to be moments before the crash of Yeti Airlines\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf5 ATR72 carrying 72 passengers near Pokhara Airport\n\n#aerowanderer #aviation #avgeek #nepal #yetiairlines\u201d— Aerowanderer (@Aerowanderer) 1673764453
One of the passengers onboard, Sonu Jaiswal, went on Facebook live moments before the crash, and documented the harrowing moments as the plane went down, reported The Guardian.
NBC News is reporting that two of the passengers on the flight were American citizens, while another two were permanent residents living in the United States.
During a news briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “we’re deeply saddened to hear the tragic Yeti airlines craft over the weekend, which killed 72 people, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents.”
"Our thoughts are with the families of those on board. The United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can.”
Sunday's plane crash was the deadliest one in Nepal since 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed while attempting to land in Kathmandu and killed all 167 people onboard.