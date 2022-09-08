An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight
Police had to escort him away.
There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia.
A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff this week, and police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
The incident happened Tuesday night on a Jetstar flight full of people who just wanted to get on with their Bali vacation, Australia's 9 News reports.
Video posted by TikTok user @sineadmerrett shows the moment when police officers actually escorted the dude off the flight. She also zoomed in on the "no smoking" light on the overhead panel which — let's be honest — is lit 100% of the time.
"When your flight to Bali is already delayed and this guy decides to light a dart so we have to wait for the police to escort him off," she wrote over the video.
This guys thinks a delayed flight means he can light a dart on the plane 🥹🥲 no bali vacay for you now x #bali #delayedflight #byebye #fyp
"No Bali vacay for you now," she added in the caption.
The U.S. started banning smoking on flights in the 1980s and pretty much every airline has adopted that policy in the decades since. Australia also outlawed it in 1988.
That means there really isn't a situation where you can just start smoking on a commercial flight.
A Jetstar spokesperson confirmed to 9 News that Australian Federal Police removed the passenger for smoking before the plane took off.
"Smoking, vaping or the use of electronic cigarettes is not permitted on any Jetstar craft, in Australian airport terminals or on the tarmac," the spokesperson said.
The man's name was not released and no charges were immediately announced. However, others who've been caught doing this have faced thousands of dollars in fines.