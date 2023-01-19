This Female Comedian Shares An Uncanny Resemblance To Jim Carrey & Yes, She Knows (VIDEOS)
Well, alrighty then!
Jim Carrey is a beloved icon by Canadians and the rest of the world, so being a comedian with a face similar to his must be an interesting experience!
Heather Shaw, who goes by @heathershawiskidding on Instagram and @heathershawwww on TikTok is in the unique position of being in the same profession as the famous Canuck as well as bearing an uncanny likeness to him.
In fact, she gets comments about looking like Carrey so often that she's made multiple videos about the situation.
"I don't mean this in a bad way (as it really isn't) but like u REALLY look like a female Jim Carrey and to top it your also a comedian," someone commented on one of her videos.
"It is kind of ironic that I have this face and I've always wanted to be a comedian since I was a kid but like what else am I going to do?" Shaw said.
"Imagine if I was a doctor with this face? You know, just like walking in, 'Bad news, it's cancer, good luck!'" she said while pulling a goofy expression, a la Carrey.
Despite the fact that she often posts about the fact that they are not family, her comment section is still flooded with questions about the alleged familial resemblance.
The text over one of her videos asks: "Are you Jim Carrey's daughter? Are you guys related? Have you reached out to him? Has he reached out to you? Are you a man? Have you done a DNA test? Can you do The Grinch? Is Jim Carrey on TikTok? Wanna date? Ok but you're related, right?"
All of which she mouths out "no" to!
In another, someone asked, "Have you ever met Jim Carey? Or has he ever noticed you?"
"I'm going to answer this because I get this question seven million times a day," she said. "Jim Carrey has never reached out to me. I've never reached out to Jim Carrey. Jim Carrey's never noticed me. I don't think he knows about me."
Who knows though Heather, maybe one day he will reach out! Wouldn't that be a fun collab!
