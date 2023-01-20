Morning Brief: Canada's About To Be A Lot Colder, An Alec Baldwin Update & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, January 20.
TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here to put a bow on the week. ☕
Off The Top: He might be the most famous contestant in Jeopardy! history but host Ken Jennings is no Alex Trebek. (Duh.) While the late, legendary host surely would have nailed the pronunciation of the Nova Scotia town of Antigonish, Jennings received flak from Canadian viewers for his clunky reading. What's next, saying the second T in Toronto out loud?
In Case You Missed It
Is Winter Over In Canada Already?
People on a sidewalk in Vancouver while it snows. Right: Person walking on a snow-covered street in Quebec.
Aditya Chinchure | Unsplash, Thomas Lardeau | Unsplash
We've been enjoying an unseasonably mild January in many parts of Canada so far. That could all change in a big hurry. According to The Weather Network, it's expected that a polar vortex will begin to shift over the north pole into Canada, bringing frigid air previously locked in over Siberia. I'll spare you the technical mumbo jumbo; the bottom line is that temperatures will dip to -20 C and -30 C in many parts of the country, Lisa Belmonte explains.
- Go Deeper: Furthermore, Environment Canada's chief meteorologist told CTV News that basically B.C. all the way through northwestern Ontario should anticipate a "colder than normal" February.
- My Take: There's never a good story that involves the phrases "Siberia," "polar vortex" and "into Canada."
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Has Alec Baldwin Been Charged With?
Alec Baldwin after Halyna Hutchins was shot. Right: Halyna Hutchins.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Halyna Hutchins | Facebook
Fifteen months following an on-set shooting incident that cost the life of a young cinematographer, actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. You'll recall that Baldwin, 64, was both the lead actor and producer of the Western film Rust when he fired a prop gun that had been erroneously loaded with real bullets by a seemingly unqualified armorer. The resulting blast struck and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins. Josh Elliott takes us through the latest turns in the sad saga.
- In Their Words: "If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls —had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple," the case's special prosecutor said. "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set."
- Counterpoint: "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set," his attorney contested. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."
- Context: While the criminal case now proceeds, Baldwin had previously settled a lawsuit with Hutchins' family. Her surviving husband has said he has "no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame" on the matter of his wife's death.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
How Much Does It Cost To Live In Ontario?
The Clock Tower at Kitchener, Ontario's Victoria Park. Right: Canadian bills and coins.
Harold Stiver | Dreamstime, Embe2006 | Dreamstime
If you're thinking of moving to Ontario — or even just relocating to a new city in Canada's most populous province — you're going to want to take a look at this story. According to the latest data from cost-of-living database Numbeo, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,379.49 — but you'll need to set aside another $1,380.10 in monthly expenses.
OK, it's hardly a shock that Toronto is incredibly pricy but how do the numbers compare to other Ontario cities? Stuart McGinn shows us how Numbeo's data stacks up for Ottawa, Kingston, Peterborough, Kitchener, London, Windsor and Sudbury as well.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🏠 LANDLESS LANDLORD
What's the fastest way to build a real estate empire in Toronto? Cut out the pesky inconvenience of owning real estate altogether. Police are on the hunt for a man who took deposits for rental units advertised online that never actually belonged to him, Mia Nabulsi reports, resulting in 28 combined charges. Recognize this wannabe landlord?
💋 WORKING GIRL
Post-secondary education is expensive, period. That's why McGill University student Karla Heisele Cubilla, a former top executive on the school's student council, has helped foot the bills by being an active sex worker. MTL Blog contributor Ilana Belfer had a frank and illuminating interview with the 23-year-old about past regrets and future plans related to her controversial choice.
😂 THE CARREY DIARIES
Alllllllrighty then. If you're a fledgling comedian who happens to bear a striking resemblance to comedy legend Jim Carrey, you really don't have much choice but to embrace it. Yes, Heather Shaw looks just like the Dumb & Dumber star; no, she's never met him nor has she forced him to take a paternity test. As Sarah Rohoman learned, you have to see her incredible impression to believe it.
📌 JOB BOARD
If you're short on university degrees but big on practical experience, have no fear. Tech heavyweight Google — recently ranked one of the best places to work in Canada for 2023 — is currently looking to fill a number of roles between Toronto and Waterloo. Patrick John Gilson details seven of the most interesting listings.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro turns 23 years old today. Super Bowl-winning QB Nick Foles is 34. Dahmer star Evan Peters is 36. The Roots' and Tonight Show house drummer Questlove is 52. Scream actor Skeet Ulrich is 53. Cackling ex-White House advisor Kellyanne Conway is 56. Dwight Schrute himself, Rainn Wilson, is 57. Rule-loving talk show host Bill Maher is 67. KISS guitarist Paul Stanley turns 71. Mainstream surrealist director David Lynch is 77. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 93. Comedy icon George Burns was born on this day in 1896; as old as he was, no, he's no longer alive.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of this newsletter right here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
Thanks for reading Narcity's Canada Morning Brief — new rule: smug, faux-progressive HBO personalities are no longer allowed to make any rules.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great weekend and I'll see you back here on Monday!