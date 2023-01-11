A Toronto Man Is Wanted For Renting Out Apartments That Weren't His & Police Need Your Help
He "defrauded multiple people."
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who stole money from a bunch of people.
The wanted man allegedly advertised apartments for rent online between July and November of 2022, the catch is that the apartments weren't his.
Police said in a press release on Tuesday, "he was not authorized to show or rent out the apartments," and "he defrauded multiple people after collecting deposits and rent money from them."
They are now looking for a 36-year-old man named Christopher Lancop, who also goes by Christian John Merner.
Police describe him as a blonde, blue-eyed man at 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 lbs.
The 36-year-old is wanted for 14 counts of fraud under $5,000 and 14 counts of property obtained by crime.
TPS also believe that "there may be more victims and urge them to contact investigators."
If you know any information, you can contact the police at 416-808-520 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Home scams are not uncommon in Toronto, especially when the apartment someone finds is a dream spot and within their budget.
Earlier in January, TPS investigators asked for the public's help in identifying individuals who allegedly committed mortgage fraud.
Apparently, Toronto homeowners were out of the country for business when two other people personated them and hired a real estate agent to list the house and sell it.
In fact, someone bought it and then months later, the real homeowner discovered the property was sold without their consent.
Torontonians, beware!