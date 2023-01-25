Jim Carrey Once Explained Why Canadians Are So Nice & Called Out 'Bullsh*t' Criticism (VIDEO)
"I grew up in Canada, ok?"
Jim Carrey is a Canadian through and through and he has no problem boasting about his heritage and national pride while he's abroad.
In an old clip that's recently been resurfaced on Twitter, the comedian can be seen singing the merits of the Canadian healthcare system to American television personality Bill Maher.
"I grew up in Canada, ok?" Carrey explained to Maher. "We have socialized medicine. And I am here to tell you that this bullsh*t line that you get on all of the political shows from people is 'that it's a failure — the system is a failure in Canada.'"
Carrey strongly disagreed with this notion and had some facts to back it up.
"It is not a failure in Canada. I never waited for anything in my life. I chose my own doctors," he shared. "My mother never paid for prescription[s]. It was fantastic."
In fact, a recent trip back to his home country opened his eyes as to why Canadians are perceived as friendly people.
"And I just got back from Vancouver," Carrey continued. "And I keep hearing this like, 'Canadians are so nice, Canadians are so nice.'"
"They can be nice because they have health care," the comedian said, which made the crowd laugh. "Because they have a government that cares about them, that doesn't say 'sink or f*cking swim, pal.'"
"There are certain people in our society that need to taken care of," Carrey said. "There are people without as many opportunities that need to be helped towards those opportunities. There are people who are sick. You shouldn't have to lose your home 'cause your mother got sick."
Over in the thread of the tweet, people had generally nice things to say about the Canadian healthcare system while also acknowledging it's flaws.
"Some people will say the Canadian healthcare system is imperfect," one person wrote. "Okay. But I love our imperfect Canadian healthcare care because it's free. Are the waiting lists long sometimes, and in some cases often, yes. But I'll never have to pay a dime. That's a mental relief."
"Our healthcare system is incredible when it works," said another. "Right now we are struggling with hiring, and consistency across all provinces. However the systems are in place and issues will hopefully be addressed sooner rather than later. Public health care is part of our Canadian identity."
