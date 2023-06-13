Jim Carrey's LA Home Just Got Cheaper But It Still Costs More Than You'll Make In Your Life
The 12,000-square-foot mansion that's for sale is on two acres and has a waterfall swimming pool!
The massive mansion that Jim Carrey owns in Los Angeles is for sale right now and it just got cheaper but don't think that means you'll be able to afford it!
Despite the list price for this ranch-style home dropping significantly, it's still being sold for more money than you'll probably make in your entire life.
Most celebrity houses are pretty expensive, that's a given, but it seems like the price tag on the Canadian actor's L.A. home was a bit too high.
After a couple of months on the market, the price that it's being sold for has dropped by more than $2 million.
Carrey's house is now listed for $26.5 million which is down from the original $28.9 million list price when it first went up for sale in February, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Back in 2022, the comedian announced that he was taking a break from acting and potentially retiring from Hollywood altogether.
Carrey shared at the time that he could return to the screen for the right role but was enjoying a "quiet life" and focusing on a different art form, painting.
So, if you're wondering where Carrey lives now that he's taking a break from acting and he's selling his house, he has relocated to his vacation property in Maui.
He put his estate, that's located in the Brentwood neighbourhood of L.A. where he had lived for 30 years, up for sale on the market earlier this year.
Brentwood has been a place to call home for so many celebrities over the years including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James and even Kamala Harris!
Carrey's house in that neighbourhood was described by the Canadian actor as "a place of enchantment and inspiration" that he hopes will be "a magical sanctuary" for whoever owns it next, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
It's a sprawling ranch-style mansion that's nestled behind towering hedges and a private red-brick gated entrance.
While you won't be able to afford this house, you can still take a look at all that it has to offer and do a little daydreaming about what it would be like to live there.
The private entrance to the property.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
If you were wondering how big a sprawling mansion is, this is a 12,700-square-foot home with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half baths and so many other spaces it's hard to keep count.
It's such a massive house that you could probably get lost in it!
The living room in Jim Carrey's house.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
Vaulted high-beam ceilings are featured throughout the house to offer spaciousness and better airflow.
Also, those high ceilings have skylights to let in natural light that bounces off the crisp white walls where Carrey's extensive art collection — which includes his own paintings — is displayed.
One of the main living spaces in the house for sale.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
The many living, dining and family rooms in Carrey's L.A. mansion flow together with large cased openings between the rooms and consistent hardwood and polished stone floors.
All of the spaces have fireplaces to give a sense of coziness and windows that offer stunning views of the massive landscaped backyard.
There is also a spacious chef's kitchen with a huge gas range, lots of counter and storage space, and an indoor BBQ!
The house's kitchen.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
Just off the kitchen is a circular breakfast nook that overlooks the outdoor space which has a beautiful brick patio and flowering pear trees.
Sliding glass doors open onto the courtyard that is spacious enough for entertaining but still cozy enough for lounging which highlights that classic California indoor-outdoor living style.
Breakfast nook that has views of the backyard.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
Carrey's primary bedroom features vaulted high-beam ceilings with skylights and a fireplace just like the main living spaces.
But this suite also has its own private patio that overlooks the home's sprawling grounds, including the outdoor pool.
Jim Carrey's bedroom in his L.A. house.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
Carrey's ensuite is one of the few places in the mansion that takes a bit of a detour style-wise.
Instead of light wood flooring and bright white walls, the main bathroom is completely covered in dark wood panelling.
It also features a copper-hooded fireplace, a spacious double vanity, a walk-in shower and a soaking tub.
The main suite's bathroom which has a fireplace and a soaker tub.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
Then, the other part of this mansion that's unlike the rest of the house is the theatre.
It's an art deco-style theatre which is a tribute to the film venues from the past and has mohair-covered sofas, burl wood columns, a luxurious marble bathroom and, of course, a huge screen for watching movies.
Home theatre.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
There is also a gym and a home office in Carrey's L.A. mansion which can make a remote work lifestyle more achievable.
One of the rooms in the house for sale that's used as a home office.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
If you thought the inside of this home was beautiful and luxurious, just wait until you see the two-acre grounds that also come with the property — a rarity in L.A.!
View of the house from the backyard.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
The spacious and sprawling grounds of Carrey's house include a full-size tennis court, a swimming pool with its own waterfall, a pool house with a bar, a sauna and steam room, vegetable gardens, and towering trees for privacy.
Waterfall pool that's in the backyard of Jim Carrey's house.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
Also, stone walking paths that wind throughout the tranquil outdoors take you from the house to a yoga and meditation platform that's surrounded by trees and greenery.
Yoga and meditation platform that's located on the house's property.Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
As of 2023, Carrey's net worth is reportedly $180 million thanks to income he earned doing movies and TV shows along with a bunch of homes he owns in the U.S. so it makes sense that he would have a mansion like this!
Jim Carrey's house in Brentwood
Aerial view of Jim Carrey's house in L.A. that's on two acres of land.
Daniel Dahler | Sotheby's International Realty
Asking Price: $26.5 million
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Description: Jim Carrey's mansion in L.A.'s Brentwood neighbourhood is a 12,700-square-foot home with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half baths, a home theatre, a chef's kitchen and so many more luxurious spaces.
On the two-acre property, you'll find a full-size tennis court, a waterfall swimming pool, a pool house with a bar, a sauna and steam room, vegetable gardens and a yoga and meditation platform surrounded by trees.