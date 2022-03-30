Editions

Justin Bieber Was Booed At His Montreal Concert Last Night After Hyping Up The Leafs

Bieber is a die hard fan through and through!

Toronto Staff Writer
Justin Bieber with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Right: Justin Bieber at his Montreal concert on March 29, 2022.

@justinbieber | Instagram, marie_sunsets | Twitter

Justin Bieber may be an internationally famous singer, but he rides hard for his hometown and his favourite hockey team.

The Ontario-born singer stoked the flames of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadien's age-old feud at his Justice World Tour concert on Tuesday night in Montreal and was heckled by the entire arena.

Marie-Élaine Lebrun attended the concert last night and captured the playful banter between Bieber and the crowd.

In the video Lebrun posted to Twitter, Bieber can be heard saying, "How about the Leafs though, huh?" during his concert on Tuesday night.

The crowd immediately erupted into boos, and Bieber cheekily continued saying, "Austin Mathews is really doing some work here in Montreal."

"How's that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?"

The Montreal Canadiens had their chances of contending for the playoffs and got crushed last week, so this jab had to have hurt some of the Habs fans in the audience.

Fans in the crowd responded by chanting "Go Habs Go," and Bieber joined in on the fun, chanting "Go Leafs Go" back into the mic.

"I'm outnumbered. It's not fair," Bieber yelled as the crowd chants overpowered him.

Lebrun told Narcity the playful banter was "all in good fun" and that after his joke Bieber broke out into a speech about how amazing the crowd was and how Montreal is one of his "favourite places in the whole world."

"People seem to think the crowd was hating on him but honestly it was all in good fun. It wasn't serious. He was messing around and the crowd [was] too," said Lebrun.

"He knows how important hockey is and the rivalry between the Leafs and the Habs is not from yesterday," she added.

