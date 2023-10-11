These 9 Celebs Are Big NHL Fans & Here's Who You Might Bump Into At The Next Home Game
There are some superfans on this list!
Hockey season is back and that means fans can once again go and see their favourite teams on the ice.
While you may have a team you support every year, the NHL also has a lot of love from a number of celebrities who are big fans of certain teams.
Ontario native Justin Bieber has been a longtime Toronto Maple Leafs fan and frequently celebrates the team's wins online. Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bublé are also known to cheer on their own hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks.
Whether it's in Canada or the U.S., here are nine celebs you might bump into at a home game this season and who they'll be cheering for.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is a huge fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and often gives the team a shoutout on his Instagram page throughout the season.
Ahead of the team's first game of the 2023-2024 NHL season on October 11, Bieber gave the team a shoutout on Instagram.
"I’m Ready to hear some hall and oats tonight," he wrote alongside a photo of the team's logo.
In an Instagram post shared in March, Bieber shared that he's been a Leafs fan since he was a kid.
"Growing up in Canada and being a Leafs fan has always been one of the most meaningful things about life. Having these games to look forward to as a kid made for memories that I will cherish forever!" the singer wrote.
In 2021, the pop star even released a music video for his song "Hold On" and called it a "love letter" to the Toronto hockey team.
According to the New York Times, Bieber has been good friends with Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner since 2019.
Hopefully all of this means we'll be seeing Biebs at a lot of Leafs games this season.
Ryan Reynolds
Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds may have been born and raised in Vancouver, but the Hollywood star was reportedly ready to buy the Ottawa Senators for $1 billion.
The Canadian actor even confirmed that he wanted to buy the NHL team during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022.
Unfortunately, the sale never went through, but it doesn't mean we won't be seeing him at games this season.
Although he had his sights set on the Ottawa team, the B.C.-native has also shown love for his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks.
In 2021, Reynolds tweeted a photo with former Canuck Stanley Smyl's jersey.
Michael Bublé
Canadian singer Michael Bublé is a big hockey fan and even co-owns the Vancouver Giants WHL team.
Having been born and raised in Burnaby, B.C., and it's the city where he currently lives as well, it's no surprise that he's also a big Canucks supporter.
He often shows his love for the team on his social media and has talked about it in interviews.
During one interview with Sportsnet, Bublé talked about how he has sold millions of records and has a number of awards, but no Stanley Cup.
"I’ve been in love my whole life and my heart has been broken so many times," Buble said about the Canucks. "But I’ll never leave. I will stay loyal and be by their side."
In 2011, Bublé had a dream come true moment when he got to skate with the Canucks during practice.
"It was just the greatest day of my life, really," Bublé said, according to a report by the CBC.
Jon Hamm
Mad Men actor Jon Hamm is another hockey superfan, but his team is the St. Louis Blues.
Hamm was born in St. Louis, Missouri and his love for the team started at a young age.
"I'm 52 years old. I'm just about as old as the Blues franchise so I've been a fan since I was crawling," he told SportsNet in an interview. "I've had friends on the team forever."
Hamm was a happy man in 2019 when the Blues won the Stanley Cup as you can see in the photo above where he's posing with the trophy.
Will Arnett
Actor and Toronto native, Will Arnett, is another fan of his hometown team the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In an interview with the Toronto Star, Arnett said he's "obsessed" with the team and has been a "lifelong" fan.
"I really love the team and I think being a fan of a team that gets close [to the Stanley Cup] or that has these moments and then doesn’t make it, it’s really analogous for life, in the sense that you’ve got to keep picking yourself up," he said. "And this is the ultimate, the Leafs haven’t won in my lifetime but you’ve got to keep going."
He even narrated the Amazon seriesAll or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021.
Vince Vaughn
Wedding Crashers actor Vince Vaughn is a fan of his hometown team the Chicago Blackhawks.
According to a report by People, the actor converted his wife, who is Canadian, to be a Blackhawks fan and they often go to games together.
Vaughn even played a Blackhawks fan and went to a game in his 2011 film The Dilemma with his co-star Kevin James.
Drake
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of stars rooting for them and that includes Toronto rapper Drake.
Drizzy has been spotted wearing the Leafs jerseys and supporting the team at games over the years.
On Tuesday, the rapper shared a tribute to three Toronto sports teams, including the Leafs. He posted a video of a massive necklace in the shape of a CN tower and it has a Maple Leafs clasp on it. He said he would deliver it to the Toronto team who wins the championship in their league, which would be the Stanley Cup for the Leafs.
It looks like the love is mutual, because several Leafs players were at Drake's Toronto concert on October 6, including Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, Max Domi and William Nylander. Drake even honoured retired hockey legend Tie Domi, who played for the Leafs, at his concert.
Cobie Smulders
How I Met Your Mother actress Cobie Smulders is from Vancouver and she's shown a lot of love for her hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks, many times.
In October 2022, the Canadian actress was spotted at a Canucks game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The camera even showed Smulders at the game and the actress waved to the crowd and showed off her Henrik Sedin No. 33 jersey.
Smulders also brought her love for the team to the show How I Met Your Mother. Her character Robin Scherbatsky was a big Canucks fan and she wore a Roberto Luongo jersey in one of the episodes.
Jimmy Fallon
Comedian Jimmy Fallon has nothing but love for his hometown team the New York Rangers.
The TV host is often spotted at Rangers games and is quite enthusiastic when he's there. One video shared by Sportsnet shows just how stressed and excited he can get at games.
