An American Asked What To Do While Visiting Canada & BC Locals Had Some Canadian Advice
Beaver Tails were a touchy subject.
Canadians are dishing up some advice to a first-time visitor from the U.S., who took to B.C. Reddit to ask what to do as a tourist. It didn't take long for Canadian snacks to enter the equation — which is a key part of visiting the Great White North apparently.
The American posted on the B.C. Reddit page and said they are heading to Victoria soon for a short trip.
"Aside from popping in and grabbing a Beavertail and an order of poutine like your average tourist, where would be a good place to grab a beer? Anything that I should make absolutely sure to visit?" they asked.
"I've been out of the US before, just not to visit our neighbours up north," they added.
People gave some recommendations of what to do in Victoria to get a solid Canadian experience, and it was a whole lot of beer recommendations and Canadian snack talk.
Beaver Tails were a debate
Although grabbing a Beaver Tail was in the game plan for the visitor, it was dissed in the comments. One Redditor suggested opting for something more local to B.C.
"Are beavertails even Canadian? I've lived in Canada my whole life (30 years) and have never even seen a beavertail or known anyone who has ever bought one," another wrote.
A lot of people were not here for the treat.
Montreal smoked meat got a shout out
Other Canadian faves were shouted out in the thread too. Even though the tourist isn't going to Montreal, some thought it was still worth getting the classic dish.
Nanaimo Bars couldn't not be mentioned
People pulled out all of the Canadian snack stops, so of course the local favourite was mentioned.
"You may go with Pacific salmon and a Nanaimo bar. Those are more British Columbian things," one person said.
Caesars weren't forgotten either
One person pointed out that the original poster didn't have drinking a Caesar on their list. The shame!
Honestly, it might be for the best since the Canadian drink isn't for everyone.
