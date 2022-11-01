An American Is Road-Tripping Through BC & Locals Told Them To Avoid These Spots
"Snow don't scare me."
Before taking an epic road trip through the Canadian mountains, an American turned to the B.C. Reddit page for some advice about where to go and what places to avoid at all costs.
The Redditor said they are planning a road trip from Washington to Vernon, B.C., at the end of November, so wanted to prepare for the wintery weather in the mountains.
The Americans claimed snow doesn't "scare" them but there's nothing quite like driving on those snowy mountain roads. Thankfully though, they asked locals about the roads they should avoid in harsh weather.
"Also, any local food recommendations along the route would be amazing," they added.
If you're planning a drive through B.C., take notes!
Also, check those tires before leaving.
Keep safety top of mind too as driving in the mountains is no joke, especially if there's snow!
Locals also recommended some amazing places to hit up on the way — especially if you're a wine lover.
If you're not from B.C., you might want to prepare yourself for the prices that come with travelling around.
The things to avoid didn't just include highways. One user didn't love the American's road trip destination and urged them to not judge the province based on Vernon alone.
A few cities in B.C. got this shade from locals too.
So, before hitting the road this year, make sure to do your research on where to go and where to skip! But wherever you end up visiting, you probably can't go wrong in terms of the views you'll get along the way.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.