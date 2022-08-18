NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This TikToker In BC Is Tackling 'Issues Within The South Asian Community' Using Comedy

Her dancing is also 🔥.

Western Canada Editor
A TikToker in B.C., Amreen Gill, has gained a huge following, thanks to her hilarious videos and incredible dancing skills.

Gill told Narcity all about her rise to popularity on TikTok, and why she thinks people connect to her content so much.

Gill – who is from Punjabi, India – joined TikTok in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many people joined the app and started filling their time with attempts at going viral, Gill actually succeeded in doing it.

So far Gill's account, @ogbhangralicious, has over 325,200 followers and 7.4 million likes and counting.

Try the #karachichallenge with me and @Swarn #dancechallenge #punjabisong #bhangralicious #desi #karachi #lahore

Gill's brother, Swarndeep, was the one who convinced her to join the social media platform and previously, she was a content creator on YouTube and Instagram.

He also stars in a few of her videos, many of which are inspired by Bhangra and Punjabi folk dance and they have raked up a ton of views and likes. He also has a huge TikTok following and super funny videos.

@swarndeepgill #blackandwhitechallenge #diljitdosanjh #moonchildera #dancechallenge #punjabi #bhangralicious

Gill's account is now a mix of dance and funny videos of her taking on characters in comedy sketches that usually tackle "taboo or seemingly controversial issues within the South Asian community."

I just a baby 👶 #shonaputt #bhangralicious #dating #justababy #marriage

"I often feel comedy is the honey that sweetens the medicine of truth. We are constantly bombarded with news of terrible events from all over the world. It can be overwhelming," she said.

Am I right or am I right 😂 #indian #matchmaking #bhangralicious #comedу #punjabi #brown

Gill added that "in the South Asian diaspora specifically, tackling issues of gender violence, inequity, misogyny, mental health and so many other issues sometimes feels like walking a tightrope."

#assignment #parents #dating #marriage #career #bhangralicious

Using a comedic lens allows Gill to present her views, while also making people smile.

