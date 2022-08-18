This TikToker In BC Is Tackling 'Issues Within The South Asian Community' Using Comedy
Her dancing is also 🔥.
A TikToker in B.C., Amreen Gill, has gained a huge following, thanks to her hilarious videos and incredible dancing skills.
Gill told Narcity all about her rise to popularity on TikTok, and why she thinks people connect to her content so much.
Gill – who is from Punjabi, India – joined TikTok in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many people joined the app and started filling their time with attempts at going viral, Gill actually succeeded in doing it.
So far Gill's account, @ogbhangralicious, has over 325,200 followers and 7.4 million likes and counting.
@ogbhangralicious
Try the #karachichallenge with me and @Swarn #dancechallenge #punjabisong #bhangralicious #desi #karachi #lahore
Gill's brother, Swarndeep, was the one who convinced her to join the social media platform and previously, she was a content creator on YouTube and Instagram.
He also stars in a few of her videos, many of which are inspired by Bhangra and Punjabi folk dance and they have raked up a ton of views and likes. He also has a huge TikTok following and super funny videos.
@ogbhangralicious
@swarndeepgill #blackandwhitechallenge #diljitdosanjh #moonchildera #dancechallenge #punjabi #bhangralicious
Gill's account is now a mix of dance and funny videos of her taking on characters in comedy sketches that usually tackle "taboo or seemingly controversial issues within the South Asian community."
"I often feel comedy is the honey that sweetens the medicine of truth. We are constantly bombarded with news of terrible events from all over the world. It can be overwhelming," she said.
@ogbhangralicious
Am I right or am I right 😂 #indian #matchmaking #bhangralicious #comedу #punjabi #brown
Gill added that "in the South Asian diaspora specifically, tackling issues of gender violence, inequity, misogyny, mental health and so many other issues sometimes feels like walking a tightrope."
Using a comedic lens allows Gill to present her views, while also making people smile.