The University Of Alberta Is Offering So Many Free Courses & You Can Study Dinosaurs
Some of these are pretty fun!
Just because you might not be in school anymore, shouldn't mean you have to stop learning. Luckily, the University of Alberta has a ton of free university courses that you can check out and you can learn about everything from dinosaurs to programming.
The free courses are available online and you can complete them at your own pace so no worries if you need to miss a week.
They all have their own course materials with experts at the university and some even have virtual field trips where you can learn even more.
So why not try out one of these free courses and get that back-to-school feeling again?
Astro 101: Black Holes
Duration of Study: Around 10 weeks
Who Should Apply: If you've ever wanted to know the basics of quantum physics, this is the course for you! Through the course, you'll learn about types of black holes and their properties and different types of stars too.
Mountains 101
Duration of Study: Around 12 weeks
Who Should Apply: Mountain lovers! This course covers everything from how mountains are made to how they are worn down over time, their biodiversity and how they're being protected by climate change.
Indigenous Canada
Duration of Study: Around 12 weeks
Who Should Apply: Those who are interested in exploring the complex experiences of Indigenous communities in Canada from a historical and critical perspective. The course covers everything from the fur trade, land claims, legal systems, politics and art.
Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology
Duration of Study: Around 12 weeks
Who Should Apply: If you're interested in Alberta's rich history of dinosaurs, this is the course for you. It will be a comprehensive overview of non-avian dinosaurs and their anatomy, eating, movement and growth.
Bugs 101
Duration of Study: Around 12 weeks
Who Should Apply: Those interested in finding out more about insects and their roles in human society. You'll hear from experts in different insect-related fields like forest management and insects in Indigenous cultures.
Introduction To The Arctic: Climate
Duration of Study: Around 4 weeks
Who Should Apply: If you've ever wondered why the Arctic exists, this course will tell you. Lessons cover topics like why the Arctic is cold and ice covered and how it impacts its climate and ecosystems. If you love this course, there are a few other Arctic courses you can take afterwards too.
Problem Solving, Python Programming and Video Games
Duration of Study: Around 12 weeks
Who Should Apply: Those looking for an introduction to computer science and programming. While the program uses video games as examples, you'll actually be able to apply the skills you learn to any other programming projects too.