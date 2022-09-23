9 Free Courses You Can Get From Calgary Library & Some Could Help You Land Your Dream Job
You can learn how to get a book published!
Did you know you can get more than just books with a library card? Calgary Public Library has dozens of free online courses and some could actually help you land your dream job by padding out your resume with skills.
Calgary Public Library has courses in everything from interior design to criminal law and some can seriously help you level up your skills.
Each of the courses is taught online by an expert in the field and there are a bunch of different start dates so you can make it work for your schedule.
So if you're looking to land a dream job, one of these courses might just be the ticket.
Accounting Fundamentals
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: Someone looking to take their first steps into accountancy. The course covers all the basics from double-entry bookkeeping and analyzing and recording financial transactions. These are skills you can literally take to the bank.
Discover Digital Photography
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: Photography enthusiasts! If you love to take photos but would love to kick it up a gear, this course will teach you the basics of DSLRs to smartphone cameras and how they can be used.
Writing Essentials
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: Whether you want to communicate more clearly in your job or write a bestseller, this course covers all the essential writing skills you need to know. From how to structure sentences to how to use a comma properly, you'll never write a poorly worded email again.
Introduction To Interior Design
Duration of Study: Six weeks.
Who Should Apply: Someone with a passion for design. You'll learn how to turn rooms into beautiful living spaces from colour theory to different trends impacting the industry. You'll also get to put together a room design complete with spatial layout, lighting, and finish selections.
Blogging And Podcasting For Beginners
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: If you want to create the next Serial. This course covers all the basics of blogging and podcasting from how to use free blogging tools to setting up professional-sounding audio from home.
Introduction To Programming
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: Someone looking to enter into a career in programming. You'll learn how to program on BASIC, a Windows programming tool, to create your very own applications.
How To Get Started in Game Development
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: Someone who wants to turn their love of gaming into a career. The course gives an overview of the games landscape, as well as why some games fail. You'll be able to put all that knowledge to good use when developing your own game.
Beginner's Guide To Getting Published
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: Want to write a huge bestseller someday? This course could really help as it walks you through every step of the publishing process from how to put together a manuscript to how to manage agents and contracts.
Introduction To Criminal Law
Duration of Study: Six weeks
Who Should Apply: If you want to take a dip into the world of law without the hefty law school price tag. This course covers different types of criminal cases from murder to theft and insights into the criminal justice system.