Tributes Are Paid To A Security Guard Who Died After An Attack At UBC's Okanagan Campus
The 24-year-old has been described as "a bright student" who was "always excited to learn."
Tributes are being paid to a 24-year-old security guard who died after being attacked at UBC's Okanagan campus on the weekend.
UBC released a statement on Monday concerning the incident, and said that a security personnel "was assaulted by a worker in the University Centre building," and then "succumbed to her injuries."
According to CBC, a man has been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.
The University did not release any information about her identity or family, but a GoFundMe page was created on March 1, paying tribute to the security guard.
According to the page, Harmandeep Kaur came to Canada in 2015 from India. It said that she was attending university and wanted to be a paramedic.
It added that she succumbed to her injuries a day after the attack, which reportedly occurred on February 26.
"After years of struggle, she finally recently received her permanent residency in January of this year and was incredibly excited to have her parents come visit her this April," the page added.
Kaur was also described as someone who loved fashion and being with friends, and as "a bright student."
The GoFundMe is raising funds to help Kaur's family with funeral and travel costs, as well as "potential legal costs," said the page.
"At this point, we want justice for Harmandeep," it added.
UBC's statement said that they are working with the RCMP with the investigation, and stressed that the incident was "isolated" and that no students were involved in it.
They also said that there is no "ongoing risk to campus safety," due to the incident.