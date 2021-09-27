2 UBC Students Have Died After A Car ‘Veered Off’ The Road Onto A Campus Sidewalk

Sometimes all you have is a 30-minute break, which doesn't feel enough to do something fun. But hey, 30 minutes is actually better than nothing! And there are different things you can do with your friends in that time if that's really all the time you have at the moment.
For all you busy bees, here are some fun Vancouver activities you can fit in your schedule. Plus, we've saved you the time of planning so that's left to do is select how much time you have. Allow this list to help you find fun things to do despite your tight schedule.
You can do it all :) we believe in you and we're here to help you!
Stroll through Coal Harbour
For a quick but scenic walk, head on over to Coal Harbour, which offers a much shorter path than Stanley Park. Conveniently located in Downtown, it's easy to get a quick break from work or school and breath of fresh air right in the city.
Treat yourself to ice cream at Rain or Shine
If you're a Vancouverite, you know it's never too cold or rainy for ice cream. We love ice cream rain or shine and this ice cream shop is well aware of that. Their delicious ice cream is made with fresh, natural and sustainable whole ingredients. With 3 locations across Vancouver, and one right at the UBC campus, it's the perfect ice cream and study break.
Do the 30 Minute Hit kickboxing and boxing workout
Want to blow off some steam and get a quick workout in? Grab a friend and do the 30 Minute Hit together, a 30 minute kickboxing and boxing workout for woman. 30 Minute Hit has several gyms throughout Vancouver.
Treat yourself to desserts at Thomas Haas
Indulge in some high-end desserts at this amazing chocolate cafe and shop. Would definitely recommend their double baked almond croissant.
Explore the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
If you want to escape to an urban oasis, check out the Sun Yat-Sen Park or Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden located in Chinatown. The Sun Yat-Sen Park has free entry, but the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden charges $9 for students and $12 for adults.
Go for high tea at Neverland Tea Salon
Escape into tea wonderland at Neverland Tea Salon on West Broadway. This adorable cafe tea salon will transport you from your worries. Do as the Brits and enjoy a classy high tea experience.
Drink out of Thai buckets at Gringo
Want the Thai drinking experience but can't go to Thailand? Gringo in Gastown is pretty much your best alternative in Vancouver. Drink your sorrows away bucket after bucket and alongside some cheap tacos.
Complete an escape room
Want an escape from your everyday life? Try to escape from a room through different missions, challenges and puzzles. There are several different escape rooms to try in Vancouver, like Exit Canada, SmartyPantz, i-Exit Vancouver and more.
Relax in a Himalayan Salt Cave at Saltwonder
Looking to de-stress? Escape the rainy weather and relax in a Himalayan salt cave that is said to have halotherapy healing properties. This spa doesn't come with a big price tag — currently there's a Groupon costing $27.50 for a 45-minute session.
Visit this sunflower field in Vancouver
Experience some sunflower magic (and bring that magic to your Insta feed). If you've got a few hours, venture out to Aldor Acres Family Farm for some fall fun. Walk through a sunflower field, pick some pumpkins at the pumpkin patch, play at the petting zoo and more.
Karaoke Night at Gal Chae Karaoke
Instead of waiting for your song to come on at the club, control the playlist and sing your heart out to all your karaoke favourites. Get some drinks in you and sing like no one's listening because everyone else will probably also be too drunk to pay attention.
Pizzeria Ludica // 189 Keefer Place
Have a night of pizza, board game and $5 beers. This pizza joint serves up thin-crust pizzas from a fire brick oven and has an entire wall of board games for you to choose from. Time to let your competitive side out!
Play ping pong at the Back and Forth Bar
Want to try your hand at ping pong or show off your skills? The Back and Forth Bar has ping pong tables, board games, a TV dedicated to Nintendo Classic and beer and wine on tap. On Sunday nights, it's only $10 an hour ping pong tables and there are $5 beers!
Relax at the Scandinave Spa Whistler
Time for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Go for a day trip and soak away your worries and stress in a scenic Scandinavian bath in Whistler. Experience the benefits of hydrotherapy. The spa is open daily from 10am to 9pm and bath access costs $65.
Go on this ultimate Vancouver scavenger hunt
Looking for an adventure and to visit some new places in the city? Cue this ultimate Vancouver scavenger hunt that leads you on an adventure around the city.
Go Ziplining
Get your heart pumping on go an adrenaline induced adventure. Zip through the trees and enjoy the beauty of the province. There are several different ziplining options in the Lower Mainland, such as the Mountain Ziplines on Grouse Mountain and Superfly Ziplines and Ziptrek in Whistler.