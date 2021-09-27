Trending Tags

2 UBC Students Have Died After A Car 'Veered Off' The Road Onto A Campus Sidewalk

Both students were 18 years old.

UBC | Facebook, Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

Early on Sunday morning, two University of British Columbia (UBC) students were killed after a vehicle "veered off the side of the road" into the sidewalk.

According to University RCMP, police were called at around 1:46 a.m. to the collision site on North West Marine Drive. The 18-year-old male and 18-year-old female pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver came to a stop after "striking a parked car." He was arrested at the scene and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

He has since been released and will appear in court at a later date.

Police say they will "continue to investigate to determine if speed and alcohol or drug impairment are factors in this collision as they have not been ruled out."

UBC president Santa Ono expressed his condolences in a statement released on September 26, and noted that "out of respect for the privacy of the families, the university will not be revealing the identities of the students at this time."

University RCMP is asking for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to contact them at 604-224-1322.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

