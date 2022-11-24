These 6 Remote Jobs In BC Will Pay You Over $100K & You Don't Have To Leave The Couch
What a dream! 😍
If you've been searching high and low for a remote job in B.C., that will also let you work from your comfy couch, look no further than these positions.
Not only are they completely remote, but they will also pay a hefty salary of over $100,000 too.
So, it's time to touch up that resume and get to applying because you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to land one of these remote gigs.
Software Developer
Salary: $100,000–$180,000 a year
Who Should Apply: Woodsender Inc. is looking for a remote software developer or engineer to help fix bugs and any other issues that may arise with its programs.
Some benefits include dental care, health care, vision care, a flexible schedule and of course, that remote work life.
Previous software development experience is required.
Senior Specialist
Salary: $125,000–$160,000 a year
Who Should Apply: If you are a team player and love to lead people, this gig might be a fit for you.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada is looking for someone to help manage projects and lead meetings. Plus, the position will offer four weeks of paid vacation, without any waiting period!
A degree and some previous work experience are required to land this job.
Senior Manager, Resource Development
Salary: $102,200 a year
Who Should Apply: If you are a good leader and have some previous management work experience, this gig with Vancouver City Savings Credit Union might be something that will catch your eye.
The role will require you to lead fundraising for corporations and private foundations as well as, perform different management tasks.
Lawyer — Crown Counsel
Salary: $131,262–$170,229 a year
Who Should Apply: BC Public Service is looking for a lawyer to join the Provincial Crown Counsel. You will be responsible for the prosecution of offences, under the criminal code.
You must be a member of the Law Society of British Columbia.
Site Reliability Engineer
Salary: $110,000–$140,000 a year
Who Should Apply: If you are an engineer and can work well with others, this position with CyberCoders might be a fit. You will be required to design and implement different platforms.
Some previous work experience is required.
Senior/Principal Statistical Programmer
Salary: $110,000–$150,000 a year
Who Should Apply: Warman O'Brien is looking for someone to produce quality statistical programming for the company. You will also have certain responsibilities like managing a budget.
At least five years of previous work experience is needed.