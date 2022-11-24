Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

canada jobs

These 6 Remote Jobs In BC Will Pay You Over $100K & You Don't Have To Leave The Couch

What a dream! 😍

Vancouver Staff Writer
A person working from a laptop.

If you've been searching high and low for a remote job in B.C., that will also let you work from your comfy couch, look no further than these positions.

Not only are they completely remote, but they will also pay a hefty salary of over $100,000 too.

So, it's time to touch up that resume and get to applying because you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to land one of these remote gigs.

Software Developer

Salary: $100,000–$180,000 a year

Who Should Apply: Woodsender Inc. is looking for a remote software developer or engineer to help fix bugs and any other issues that may arise with its programs.

Some benefits include dental care, health care, vision care, a flexible schedule and of course, that remote work life.

Previous software development experience is required.

Apply Here

Senior Specialist

Salary: $125,000–$160,000 a year

Who Should Apply: If you are a team player and love to lead people, this gig might be a fit for you.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada is looking for someone to help manage projects and lead meetings. Plus, the position will offer four weeks of paid vacation, without any waiting period!

A degree and some previous work experience are required to land this job.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, Resource Development

Salary: $102,200 a year

Who Should Apply: If you are a good leader and have some previous management work experience, this gig with Vancouver City Savings Credit Union might be something that will catch your eye.

The role will require you to lead fundraising for corporations and private foundations as well as, perform different management tasks.

Apply Here

Lawyer — Crown Counsel

Salary: $131,262–$170,229 a year

Who Should Apply: BC Public Service is looking for a lawyer to join the Provincial Crown Counsel. You will be responsible for the prosecution of offences, under the criminal code.

You must be a member of the Law Society of British Columbia.

Apply Here

Site Reliability Engineer

Salary: $110,000–$140,000 a year

Who Should Apply: If you are an engineer and can work well with others, this position with CyberCoders might be a fit. You will be required to design and implement different platforms.

Some previous work experience is required.

Apply Here

Senior/Principal Statistical Programmer

Salary: $110,000–$150,000 a year

Who Should Apply: Warman O'Brien is looking for someone to produce quality statistical programming for the company. You will also have certain responsibilities like managing a budget.

At least five years of previous work experience is needed.

Apply Here

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
