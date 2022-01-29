7 Free Online Courses Available With Canadian Universities That You Can Enroll In
You can learn how to find the best city for you and how to write video games!
If you want to try something new or expand what you already know about certain topics, free online courses are available with Canadian universities so you can learn without spending money.
Post-secondary schools all over the country offer online courses throughout the year including the University of Toronto, the University of B.C and the University of Alberta.
You can find classes on so many subjects from psychology to writing for video games to dinosaurs and more.
Plus, you don't even need to have any prior knowledge of the subjects to be able to take the classes.
Here are seven courses Canadian universities are offering for free online that you can enroll in!
The City and You: Find Your Best Place
School: University of Toronto
Course Description: This class will teach you how to understand what cities do, why they matter and the forces shaping urbanization along with how to find the right place for you.
AP Psychology - Course 1: What is Psychology?
School: University of B.C.
Course Description: This is an introduction to psychology and starts by asking "what is Psychology?" It will cover the history of psychology and look at psychology today.
Mountains 101
School: University of Alberta
Course Description: The class will cover the physical, biological and human dimensions of mountains in Alberta, Canada and around the world.
You'll study the geological origins of mountains, their importance for biodiversity, their cultural significance, how they're experiencing rapid change today and more.
Bias and Discrimination in AI
School: Université de Montréal
Course Description: With this course, you'll learn the social and technical aspects of bias, discrimination and fairness in AI with a focus on gender, race and socioeconomics.
Video Game Writing Essentials
School: University of B.C.
Course Description: The class will explore interactive storytelling and the history of video games. It'll also touch on the collaborative process of game development, the way game narratives are built, where they come from and how they're changing.
Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology
School: University of Alberta
Course Description: This course gives an overview of non-avian dinosaurs, covering topics like anatomy, eating, environmental and behavioural adaptations, origins and extinction.
Plus, lessons are delivered from dig sites, museums and fossil preparation labs!
Death 101: Shaping the Future of Global Health
School: University of Toronto
Course Description: In this class, you'll get a historical perspective on global mortality and a look toward future trends with lessons about specific diseases to understand how gains in health are possible.