These 4 Popular Toronto Restaurants Are Closing Their Doors & We're Not Ready To Say Goodbye
Why, oh why!
Some foodies in Toronto will be sad to know that a few of the city's most popular restaurants are saying goodbye to the 6ix for good.
Many fan favourites had shut their doors down during the pandemic because it was too difficult to stay afloat, but seeing businesses, close post-pandemic is quite sad.
In a study done in 2021, 43% of Canadians saw their favourite restaurant shut down. In Ontario, 46% of people reported the most closures of their regularly visited spots.
Times are still tough—Canada could be headed toward a recession after all. So, here is a list of four spots you'll want to check out before saying farewell:
Early Bird
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 613 Queen St. W., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't been here already, then this might be your last chance to try their unusually coloured eggs benedict and beautiful avocado toast.
Closing Date: November 6, 2022.
Wish Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 3 Charles St E, Toronto, Ontario.
Why You Need To Go: This brunch spot is a staple in downtown Toronto's Yonge and Bloor area. If you haven't tried their french toast and eggs benedict with leek and parmesan fondue sauce, you're really missing out.
Closing Date: November 13, 2022.
Momofuku
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian
Address: 190 University Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy their popular noodle bar, Kōjin restaurant, and of course, all the tasty treats at the Momofuku Milk Bar.
Closing Date: December 23, 2022
Centro Trattoria & Formaggi
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1224 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The store is closing because the owner is retiring, an employee from Centro Trattoria & Formaggi told Narcity. So, if you want to give their food one last taste, you might want to plan to head over soon!
Closing Date: November 30, 2022