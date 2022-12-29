9 Beloved Toronto Restaurants That Closed Their Doors For Good In 2022
The city won't be the same without these spots. 💔
Toronto lost some amazing restaurants in 2022 and things just won't feel the same without these spots. From popular noodle bars to beloved brunch places, these venues closed for good this year.
While some restaurants noted that they were moving on to other opportunities, others said that the effects of the pandemic were the reason for their closure.
Momofuku
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Asian
Address: 190 University Ave., Toronto, ON
About: This popular noodle bar and eatery located in the Shangri-La Hotel has closed its doors after 10 years. The restaurant announced its closure in an Instagram post and noted that it is "deeply grateful to the Toronto community for the support over the past decade." The last day of service was December 23, 2022.
El Habanero & Churrobar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Cuban
Address: 4915 Steeles Ave. E., Unit 8 Toronto, ON
About: On March 31, 2022, the El Habanero storefront closed after 6 years of business. "It has been an extremely hard decision for us and we are forever thankful for all of your support and encouragement over the years" Michelle and Chef Angel wrote in an Instagram post.
"I have accepted the opportunity of a lifetime at McEwan’s, which I’m soooooo excited about," the post continued.
Shunoko
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 1201 St Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON
About: This sushi spot has bid Toronto farewell and its last day of service was October 22, 2022. "Coming from a small takeout shop, running a full service restaurant was not easy. But all the love and support we received from our guests and every hard working members of our team made Shunoko to stay in business," the restaurant said in an Instagram post.
Baddies
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: 679 Lansdowne Ave., Toronto, ON
About: Known for its brunch and coffee, this local restaurant officially closed its doors on March 30, 2022 due to "the ongoing realities and complexities of COVID." In a heartfelt Instagram post, the owner said, "I can’t express enough the gratefulness I feel for the people that have supported Baddies through the years. I am honoured to have played a small part in their life through this special place."
Early Bird
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch, cafe
Address: 613 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
About: You won't be able to enjoy pink eggs benny at this brunch spot anymore. Early Bird Wine + Coffee closed its Queen West location on November 6, 2022 after nearly 10 years of business. "To the Early Bird family, from members who were with us from day one to those who have just joined us, thank you for believing in us and for being a part of our journey, and thank you for your help to create this successful experience," an Instagram post read.
Soufi's
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 676 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
About: On April 3, 2022, this authentic Syrian restaurant closed for good. In an Instagram post, the owners shared, "we’ve enjoyed sharing our food, music and laughs with you and feel so honoured to have represented our Syrian culture in Toronto and the Queen West community."
WISH Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 3 Charles St. E., Toronto, ON
About: After 22 years, this "shabby chic" brunch spot said goodbye on November 13, 2022. The good news is, you can still find some of its menu staples at the Lakeside Motel in Prince Edward County starting May 2023.
LOV
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Vegan
Address: 620 King St. W. Suite 102, Toronto, ON
About: The Toronto location of this popular Montreal chain has closed forever due to "the pandemic's effect." The venue served upscale vegan cuisine in a dreamy, bright environment.
Randy's Patties
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 1569 Eglinton Ave. W., York, ON
About: On Saturday February 26, 2022, this takeout joint closed for good after serving the community for over 40 years. "Due to a variety of issues, including years of endless Metrolinx construction, 2 years of COVID, labour shortages, and aging owners, we have decided to close our doors and re-evaluate our next steps going forward," the restaurant stated in an Instagram post.