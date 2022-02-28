Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
randy's patties

Randy's Patties Had A Massive Line Up On their Closing Day & People Waited For Hours

Toronto knows how to say goodbye.

Toronto Staff Writer
Randy's Patties. Right: A hand holding Randy's Jamaican patties.

Randy's Patties. Right: A hand holding Randy's Jamaican patties.

Google Maps, @randyspatties | Instagram

Toronto showed up and gave Randy's Patties a fitting farewell on their closing day this weekend with a lineup that wrapped around the block – and then around the block again.

Randy's Patties has been a staple Jamaican restaurant in Toronto since 1979, and it officially shut its doors on February 26, 2022, but not before the people of Toronto could give it one last hurrah.

The well-loved restaurant had a lineup wrapped around the block on their last day, and people reportedly waited for hours to get their hands on a box of patties.

Metro Morning posted a video of the lineup showing what appears to be hordes of people lined up and waiting for their last taste of Randy's Patties.

In an Instagram post, Randy's Patties attributed their closure to "a variety of issues, including years of endless Metrolinx construction, 2 years of COVID, labour shortages, and aging owners."

Since announcing their closure, the restaurant received a "massive influx of customers" and had to limit their supply per customer over their final weekend.

However, the closure may not be forever.

The restaurant says they have decided to close down but will "re-evaluate" their "next steps going forward."

Drake, a Toronto icon himself, even put a bid in to buy the establishment to save it from closing, although the validity of his offer has yet to be determined.

"I'll buy Randy's right now," Drake commented on an Instagram post calling for someone to save Randy's Patties.

The restaurant's Instagram bio reads, "Taking a break'" which means there may be a sliver of hope for pattie lovers in the future with or without Drake's help.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario reopening

Some Ontario Restos & Businesses Are Looking To Keep COVID-19 Rules After They Are Lifted

Not everyone is ready to let go of vaccine certificates or capacity limits just yet.

Google Maps, @bistroonavenue | Instagram

COVID-19 restrictions are lifting across Ontario faster than some establishments anticipated, and not everyone is ready to get rid of them just yet.

On February 14, Premier Doug Ford announced that the timeline for Ontario to drop restrictions was being sped up, with an end to capacity limits and proof of vaccination.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Film-Inspired Resto Serves Sizzling Hotpot & It's Like A Whole Other World

It's the brand's first North American location.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot, @jenzthefoodie | Instagram

You can feast like you're in a whole other world at this new restaurant in Scarborough.

Shu Kingdom General Hotpot is a Chinese restaurant offering authentic dishes in a unique, film-inspired environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Wine Bar Also Serves Coffee & You Can Get Free Donuts On Opening Day

The venue serves pastries, unique treats, and more.

Courtesy of GoodGood

A new place for coffee, lunch, drinks, and more is coming to Toronto, and you can score some free goodies on opening day.

GoodGood, a local commerce company, is launching a wine bar and café in St. Lawrence, and it will be ready to welcome visitors on February 24.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto hidden bars

This Toronto Bar Is Opening A Secret New Speakeasy & Here’s How You Can Get Inside

It's like a trip back in time.

Courtesy of Little Sister

A new spot for late-night drinks is opening in Toronto, and it will whisk you away to the Roaring Twenties.

XXX is a speakeasy-style bar opening on February 10 at Little Sister Food Bar's Portland location. The venue is a small, intimate spot that fits up to 20 people and features a range of boozy drinks and snacks.

Keep ReadingShow less