Randy's Patties Had A Massive Line Up On their Closing Day & People Waited For Hours
Toronto knows how to say goodbye.
Toronto showed up and gave Randy's Patties a fitting farewell on their closing day this weekend with a lineup that wrapped around the block – and then around the block again.
Randy's Patties has been a staple Jamaican restaurant in Toronto since 1979, and it officially shut its doors on February 26, 2022, but not before the people of Toronto could give it one last hurrah.
The well-loved restaurant had a lineup wrapped around the block on their last day, and people reportedly waited for hours to get their hands on a box of patties.
Metro Morning posted a video of the lineup showing what appears to be hordes of people lined up and waiting for their last taste of Randy's Patties.
It's the end of an era for Toronto's iconic Randy's Patties. Before they closed, people waited hours in line for a box of Jamaican patties. 📸@imani_walker_pic.twitter.com/QHyvDQ2nAM
— Metro Morning (@metromorning) February 28, 2022
In an Instagram post, Randy's Patties attributed their closure to "a variety of issues, including years of endless Metrolinx construction, 2 years of COVID, labour shortages, and aging owners."
Since announcing their closure, the restaurant received a "massive influx of customers" and had to limit their supply per customer over their final weekend.
However, the closure may not be forever.
The restaurant says they have decided to close down but will "re-evaluate" their "next steps going forward."
Drake, a Toronto icon himself, even put a bid in to buy the establishment to save it from closing, although the validity of his offer has yet to be determined.
"I'll buy Randy's right now," Drake commented on an Instagram post calling for someone to save Randy's Patties.
The restaurant's Instagram bio reads, "Taking a break'" which means there may be a sliver of hope for pattie lovers in the future with or without Drake's help.