EN - Eat and Drink
toronto restaurants

8 Toronto Restaurants That Are Closing Their Doors & Saying Goodbye After So Many Years

Say it ain't so! 😢

@kekougelato | Instagram, @daddyospasta | Instagram

Some of the city's beloved restaurants recently announced that they are closing their doors, and dining just won't be the same without them.

While a few spots have closed for good, others plan to open new locations in the future.

Wise Bagel

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bagels

Address: 1007 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

About: After nearly eight years, this cozy spot serving traditional Jewish bagels closed for good on September 25. New owners will be taking over the space in November.

Website

Vanta Coffee Club & Eatery

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 2101 Brimley Rd. #111, Scarborough, ON

About: The cafe, which started its own gelato concept during the pandemic, closed on September 29 after five years. Don't worry, another location is in the works.

Website

Daddyo's Pasta & Salads

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pasta

Address: 673 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON

About: This pasta spot, which is been in the community for 15 years, posted a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram announcing that it has closed due to staffing issues.

Website

The Simple Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Health food

Address: 73 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

About: The venue revealed on Instagram that the Roncesvalles location sadly closed on October 9 due to a rent increase. You can still visit the Oakville shop, and another location plans to open soon at the First Canadian Place.

Website

ROSY Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 2620 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: In an Instagram post, the comfort food spot announced that it is closing its location. However, it hinted that it could pop up again in the future.

Instagram

Kekou Gelato

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Gelato

Address: 394 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

About: The Queen Street location of this gelato shop closed on October 10, but you can still enjoy the treats from the Yonge Street venue during the spring and summer months.

Website

Hanabusa Café

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Japanese pancakes

Address: 77 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON

About: This sweet little spot in Kensington Market was known for its fluffy Japanese souffle pancakes, but sadly, the venue announced on Instagram that it has closed.

Instagram

Wong's Ice Cream

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Ice cream

Address: 617 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON

About: This iconic ice cream spot specializing in Asian flavours announced on Instagram that it will be closing for good on Christmas Eve.

Wesbite

